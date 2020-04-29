172 Books: A Look at Moroccan Literature Available in English

ArabLit Editor Nadia Ghanem surveys the twentieth- and twenty-first century Moroccan literature available in English:

By Nadia Ghanem

Many readers and bookshops organize their book piles, shelves, and readings by country, loosely defined as the author’s country of origin, or else by where the story takes place. It’s an approach to fiction I always found odd and enjoyable; there is a special kind of enjoyment to be had by sticking to the fiction of a place and concentrating on it for a while.

I could say that my tendency to focus on a country is how the construction of this list began, but that would be a sticky fib. Truth be told, after a deep attachment to Algerian literature, I simply felt like peeking at the neighbors to see how they fare in translation. Contrary to how I proceeded for my list of Algerian literature in English translation — for which producing a list came to consolidate years of reading, and was an attempt at understanding Algerian literary production outside of its geography — the present list is produced at the beginning of my journey, from the outside going in.

The below list gathers 172 titles. That’s 106 novels, short stories (collections or single stories), and plays; 37 poetry collections or single poems; 21 memoirs and essays, and 12 collective works (not least of which is Akashic Books’ Marrakesh Noir, edited by Yassin Adnan, a collection that makes 11 authors available in English who are not translated elsewhere).

I cannot help but compare this list with my point of departure, Algeria. It is striking to me how much more Moroccan literature is available in English translation. But when we look at individual authors, that number drops sharply: only 52 authors are in fact translated (at least in the novels, short stories, and memoirs categories). For only 40 was a book translated in full. For the remaining 12, the translation is an excerpt. I leave poetry aside, because many single poems have been translated, while few single-author collections are in fact available in English. I hope that the titles and authors I have missed, and that have yet to emerge, will double this number, although I am skeptical.

In Morocco, as in Algeria, fiction continues to largely be written in Arabic and French, with much less in Tamazight, but more Moroccan authors than Algerians write directly in English. It would have taken me a while to figure out this phenomenon, but as it happens, my interest began when Hisham Aidi’s article “So why did I defend Paul Bowles?” was published, a discussion that drove home the kind of actors and processes that gave rise to the English-language translation of many works of fiction. It won’t be surprising that far fewer books by Moroccan women are translated than those by their male counterparts, and that the number of novels, short stories, and poetry translated from the Arabic is low.

I have so far found no translation to English before 1964 (with the publication of A Life Full of Holes by Driss ben Hamed Charhadi, recorded and translated by Paul Bowles, published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson). Given that Assia Djebar’s first novel was translated as early as 1956, and that North Africa had by then come to the attention of English-speaking publishers, I imagine that a work of fiction translated before 1960 exists but that I’ve not yet come across it. If you know of it, do share.

Now where does one start with Moroccan fiction? Newly translated fiction, shiny and new, is always attractive, and 2020 looks like an exciting year for Moroccan fiction in translation with the forthcoming publication of no less than nine novels, poetry collections, and works of nonfiction. It all began in January with the re-edition of Driss Chraibi’s novel The Simple Past, translated by Hugh Harter (NYRB) and the translation of Leila Slimani’s essays Sex and Lies (Faber & Faber) in February 2020. Also forthcoming are The Punishment by Tahar Ben Jelloun, translated by Linda Coverdale (Yale University Press, April 2020); Tazmamart (Tazmamort) by Aziz BineBine, translated by Lulu Norman (Haus Publishing, April 2020); The Butcher of Casablanca by Abdelillah Hamdouchi, translated by Peter Daniel (Hoopoe, 5 May 2020) 2020; The King’s Fool by Mahi Binebine, translated by Ben Faccini (MacLehose Press, 6 Aug 2020), and Meryem Alaoui’s Straight from the Horse’s Mouth, translated by Emma Ramadan (Penguin Random, September 2020). The end of April will also see the release of Laila Lalami’s Conditional Citizens: On Belonging in America (Penguin Random House USA, Apr 28 2020), written in English, and May promises Emergency! by Mohamed Hmoudane, translated by Peter Thompson.

So, see you in Moroccan fiction, where confinement can’t catch us.

How the list works:

Below, I list primarily literary works, understood as novels, short stories, plays, poetry, and memoirs. Essayistic nonfiction is included, although this opens a trap I wish to avoid. The list is divided in four parts: a) novels, short stories, plays, b) poetry, c) memoirs/essays, and d) collective works. Each section is organized alphabetically by author, and works are listed by year of publication, with the latest coming first. The original language of the book is given in square brackets [AR= Arabic; EN=English; FR= French; SP= Spanish; TZT=Tamazight]. In the first section (novel, short stories, plays), the type of work is also indicated in square brackets. Any errors and omissions spotted and reported will be much appreciated.

Moroccan Literature in English (and) Translation

Novels, short stories, plays

1. Leila Abouzeid

2006. The Director and Other Stories from Morocco by Leila Abouzeid, translated by Leila Abouzeid and Elizabeth Warnock Fernea (Modern Middle East Literature in Translation, University of Texas Press, January 1st 2006) [AR]

2003. The Last Chapter by Leila Abouzeid, translated by Leila Abouzeid and John Liechty (Modern Arabic Writing, American University in Cairo Press, February 1st 2003) [AR]

1989. Year of the Elephant : A Moroccan Woman’s Journey Toward Independence by Leila Abouzeid, translated by Leila Abouzeid and Elizabeth Warnock Fernea (Modern Middle East Literatures in Translation, University of Texas Press, 1 Jun 1989) – translated by Barbara Parmenter, introduced by Barbara Harlow in the 2nd revised edition, University of Texas Press, 3 Nov. 2009) [AR]

2. Abdelatif Akbib

2004. Hearts of Embers by Abdelatif Akbib (Altopress, Tangier)

2003. Between the Lines by Abdelatif Akbib (Moroccan Cultural Studies Centre, Fez, 2003) [short stories, EN]

2000. The Lost Generation: collected short stories by Abdelatif Akbib (Slaiki Frères eds, Tangier) [short stories, EN]

1997. Graffiti : collected short stories by Abdelatif Akbib (Slaiki Frères eds, Tangier) [short stories, EN]

3. Meryem Alaoui

2020. Straight from the Horse’s Mouth, by Meryem Alaoui, translated by Emma Ramadan (Penguin Random, September 2020) [novel, FR]

4. Mhani Alaoui

2018. Aya Dane by Mhani Alaoui (Interlink Books, 30 Oct. 2018) [novel, EN]

2015. Dreams of Maryam Tair : Blue Boots and Orange Blossoms by Mhani Alaoui (Interlink Books, May 28th 2015) [EN]

5. Anis Arafai

2016. “The Leg” by Anis Arafai (AR to FR) and Emma Ramadan (FR to EN), translated by Lotfi Nia (3:AM Magazine, February 4th, 2016) [micro short story, AR]

2014. “The Moroccan Dead Transfer Company: by Anis Arafai, translated by Roger Allen (Banipal Magazine 49, Summer 2014) [short story, AR]

6. Tahar Ben Jelloun (Fr)

2020. The Punishment by Tahar Ben Jelloun, translated by Linda Coverdale (Yale University Press, April 2020) [novel, FR]

2016. About My Mother by Tahar Ben Jelloun, translated by Roz Schwartz (Telegram Books; Tra edition, 6 July 2016) [semi-autobiographical, FR]

2016. By Fire: Writings on the Arab Spring by Tahar Ben Jelloun, translated by Rita Nezami (Northwestern University Press, 30 Mar 2016) [essay, FR]

2016. The Happy Marriage : a novel by Tahar Ben Jelloun, translated by Andre Nafis-Sahely (Melville House, 12 Jan 2016) [novel, FR]

2011. Palace in the Old Village by Tahar Ben Jelloun, translated by Linda Coverdale (Arcadia, March 1st 2011/Penguin Books, 25 Jan 2011) [FR]

2009. Leaving Tangier by Tahar Ben Jelloun, translated by Linda Coverdale (Penguin Books, 31 Mar 2009) [novel, FR]

2005. The Last Friend by Tahar Ben Jelloun, translated by Hazel Rowley and Kevin Michel Cape (The New Press, 1 Oct. 2005) [FR]

2000. The Sacred Night by Tahar Ben Jelloun, translated by (Johns Hopkins University Press, 30 May 2000)

1995. Corruption by Tahar Ben Jelloun, translated by Carol Volk (New Press, 1 Oct. 1995/Granta, 2011)

1995. Silent Day in Tangier, by Tahar Ben Jelloun, translated by David Lobdell (Harcourt, 1 May 1991)

1987. The Sand Child by Tahar Ben Jelloun, translated by Alan Sheridan (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt P, 01 Sep 1987)

7. Khalid Chaouch

2002. Humble Odysseys, A Play in Five Acts by Khalid Chaouch (Fedala: Mohammedia, 2002) [Plays, EN] won the British Council Prize for Moroccan Writers in English

8. Mohammed Berrada

2009. Like a Summer Never To Be Repeated by Mohammed Berrada, transl by Christina Philips (Modern Arabic Literature, American University in Cairo Press, March 1st 2009) [novel, AR]

2002. Fugitive Light: A Novel by Mohammed Berrada, transl by Issa Boullata (Middle East Literature in Translation, Syracuse University Press, 30 Nov 2002) [novel, AR]

1987. The Game of Forgetting by Mohammed Berrada, translated by Issa Boullata (Quartet Books, 16 April 1997) [novel, AR]

9. Mahi Binebine

2020. The King’s Fool by Mahi Binebine, translated Ben Faccini (MacLehose Press, 6 Aug 2020) [novel, FR]

2013. Horses of God by Mahi Binebine, translated by Lulu Norman (Tin House Book, March 26 2013/Granta, April 1 2013) [novel, FR]

2012. Welcome to Paradise by Mahi Binebine, translated by Lulu Norman (March 27th 2012 by Tin House Books/Granta Books, June 9th 2003) ; see also the bilingual edition French/English published by Editions de l’Aube, 22 Nov. 2007 [novel, FR]

10. Ahmed Bouanani

2018. The Hospital by Ahmed Bouanani (Author), translated by Lara Vergnaud (New Directions, June 26 2018) [novel, FR]

11. Driss Chraibi

2020. The Simple Past by Driss Chraibi, translated by Hugh Harter (initially published by Passeggiata Press on 1 April 1991/now republished by NYRB Classics since 7 Jan 2020) [novel, FR]

2008. Muhammad by Driss Chraibi, translated by Nadia Benabid (Lynne Rienner; 1 edition, 15 Feb. 2008) [novel, FR]

1994. Inspector Ali by Driss Chraibi, translated by Lara McGlashan (Three Continents Press, January 1st 1994/Lynne Rienner Publishers Inc, 31 Dec. 1994) [novel, FR]

1990. Birth at Dawn by Driss Chraibi, translated by Ann Woollcombe (Lynne Rienner Publishers, 31 Dec. 1990) [novel, FR]

1989. Mother Spring by Driss Chraibi, transl. by Hugh Harter (Lynne Rienner Publishers, 31 Dec. 1990) [novel, FR]

1985. Flutes of Death by Driss Chraibi, translated by Robin A. Roosevelt (Passeggiata Pr, 1 Sept. 1985) [novel, FR]

1984. Mother Comes of Age by Driss Chraibi, translated by Hugh Harter (Three Continents Press, May 1, 1984/ Lynne Rienner Publishers Inc, 1984) [novel, FR]

1971. Heirs to the Past by Driss Chraibi, translated by Len Ortzen (Heinemann, 1971/ Heinemann International Literature & Textbooks, 12 Jun 1972) [novel, FR]

1989. The Butts by Driss Chraibi, translated by Hugh A. Harter (Lynne Rienner, 31 Dec. 1989) [novel, FR]

12. Mohamed Choukri

2000. “Men Have All the Luck” by Mohamed Choukri, translated by Paul Starkey (short story written in 1967, taken from the collection Al-Khaima (The Tent), Al-Kamel Verlag, Koln, Germany, 2000) [short story, AR]

1978. Men are Lucky by Mohamed Choukri, translated by Paul Bowles (Antaeus 28, Winter 1978, pp.143-160) [short story, AR]

1974. “Bachir Alive and Dead,” translated by Paul Bowles and Mohamed Choukri (Antaeus 15, Autumn 1974, pp. 90-98) [short story, AR]

13. Hanane Derkaoui

2012. “The Waist and the Homeland” (excerpt) by Hanane Derkaoui, excerpt translated by Ali Azeriah (Banipal 44, 2012) [short story, FR]

14. Youssouf Amine Elalamy

2014. Nomad Love by Youssouf Amine Elalamy, translated by John Liechty (Diálogos, 4 May 2014) [novella, FR]

2008. Two Novellas by YAE: A Moroccan in New York and Sea Drinkers by Youssouf Amine Elalamy by Youssouf Amine Elalamy, translated by John Liechty (Lexington Books, 23 Oct. 2008) [novellas, FR]

15. Bouchaib El Idrissi

2015. Karboucha or Silencing the Songbird by Bouchaib El Idrissi (Ennawrass eds, Casablanca, 2015) [Play, EN] WAWA review

16. Jilali El Koudia

2014. Moroccan Tales from Fez compiled and translated by Jilali El Koudia (Centre for Moroccan Cultural Studies, Fez, 2014) [folktales, EN]

2007. Tales of Fez compiled by Jilali El Koudia, Khalid Bekkaoui, and Abdellatif Khayati, transl. by E. Powys Mathers (Centre for Moroccan Cultural Studies, Fez, 2007) [folktales, AR]

2003. Moroccan Folktales compiled by Jilali El Koudia, translated by Jilali El Koudia and Roger Allen (Syracuse University Press, 1 Nov. 2003) [folktales, AR]

2001. That Night…and Other Stories by Jilali El Koudia (I’Media, Fez, 2001) [EN]

1999. Stories Under the Sun by Jilali El Koudia (I’Media, Fez, 1999) [23 short stories, EN]

17. Youssef Fadel

2019. A Shimmering Red Fish Swims with Me: A Novel , translated Alexander E. Elinson (Hoopoe Fiction, October 1st 2019) [novel, AR]

2016. A Rare Blue Bird Flies with Me by Youssef Fadel, translated Jonathan Smolin (Hoopoe (15 Mar 2016) [novel, AR]

2016. A Beautiful White Cat Walks with Me by Youssef Fadel, translated by Alexander E. Elinson (Hoopoe Fiction, September 15 2016) [novel, AR]

18. Ismail Ghazali

2015. “The Japanese Garden” by Ismail Ghazali, transl. by Sophia Vasalou (Banipal 54, Autumn/Winter 2015) [short story, AR]

19. Abdelilah Hamdouchi

2020. The Butcher of Casablanca by Abdelillah Hamdouchi, translated by Peter Daniel (Hoopoe Fiction, 5 May 2020) [novel, AR] An Inspector Hanash Mystery, crime fiction

2017. Bled Dry by Abdelillah Hamdouchi, translated by Benjamin Smith (Hoopoe Fiction, 25 Sept. 2017) [novel, AR] An Inspector Hanash Mystery, crime fiction

2016. Whitefly by Abdelillah Hamdouchi, translated by Jonathan Smolin (Hoopoe, 30 Mar. 2016) [novel, AR] crime fiction

2008. The Final Bet by Abdelillah Hamdouchi, translated by Jonathan Smolin (The American University in Cairo Press, 15 July 2008/ Hoopoe Fiction, September 15th 2016) [novel, AR] An Inspector Laafrit, crime fiction

20. Mohamed Hamri

1975. Tales of Joujouka by Mohamed Hamri (Capra Press, Chapbook Series no. 35, California, 1975) [stories collected from his village, pp.45, EN]

21. Amina Hachimi Alaoui

2020. Alya and the Three Cats by Amina Hachimi Alaoui, illustration Maya Fidawi, translated Mehdi Retnani (April 2020, Crackboom Books) [Children/Picture book, AR]

22. Bensalem Himmich

2015. My Torturess by Bensalem Himmich, translated by Roger Allen (Middle East Literature in Translation, Syracuse University Press, April 21 2015) [novel, AR]

2011. A Muslim Suicide by Bensalem Himmich, translated by Roger Allen (Middle East Literature in Translation, Syracuse University Press, December 9, 2011) [novel, AR]

2009. The Theocrat: A Modern Arabic Novel by Bensalem Himmich, translated Roger Allen (The American University in Cairo Press, 1 edition, November 15, 2009) [novel, AR]

2003. The Polymath by Bensalem Himmich, translated Roger Allen (American University in Cairo Press, first English edition, December 1, 2003) [novel, AR]

23. Abdel Kebir Khatibi

1990. Love in Two Languages by Abdelkebir Khatibi, translated by Richard Howard (Emergent Literatures, University of Minnesota Press, Feb 2 1990) [novel, FR]

24. Laila Lalami

2019. The Other Americans by Laila Lalami (Bloomsbury Circus, 26 Mar 2019) [novel, EN]

2017. Hope and Other Dangerous Pursuits by Laila Lalami (Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, 7 Oct 2005) [short stories, EN]

2015. The Moor’s Account by Laila Lalami (Pantheon, Sep 9 2014) [novel, EN]

2009. Secret Son by Laila Lalami (Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, 21 Ap 2009) [novel, EN]

25. Fouad Laroui

2016. The Curious Case of Dassoukine’s Trousers by Fouad Laroui, translated by Emma Ramadan (Deep Vellum Publishing, 14 July 2016) [short stories, FR]

26. Anouar Majid

2005. Si Yussef by Anouar Majid (Quartet Books, 1 Oct. 1992/Interlink Books, Apr 1 2005) [novel, EN]

27. Malika Moustadraf

2016. “Delusion” from Thirty-Six (excerpt) by Malika Moustadraf, translated by Alice Guthrie (Words Without Borders, March 2016 issue) [short stories, AR]

28. Mohammed Mrabet

2004. Collected Stories by Mohammed Mrabet, translated by Paul Bowles (Moroccan Cultural Studies Centre, Fez, Morocco, 2004) [short stories, AR]

1992. Chocolate Creams and Dollars by Mohammed Mrabet, translated by Paul Bowles (Inanout Press NY, 1992) [AR]

1986. Marriage With Papers by Mohammed Mrabet, translated by Paul Bowles 1986 (Tombouctou, Bolinas, 1986) [AR]

1986. Love with a Few Hairs by Mohammed Mrabet, translated by Paul Bowles (George Braziller NY, 1967/City Lights Books 1st January 1986) [AR]

1983. The Chest by Mohammed Mrabet, translated by Paul Bowles Bolinas (Tombouctou, Bolinas, CA, 1983) [AR]

1980. The Beach Cafe & The Voice by Mohammed Mrabet, translated by Paul Bowles (Black Sparrow Press, Santa Barbara) [AR]

1977. The Big Mirror by Mohammed Mrabet, translated by Paul Bowles (Black Sparrow Press, Santa Barbara, 1977) [AR]

1976. Look and Move On by Mohammed Mrabet, translated by Paul Bowles (Black Sparrow Press, Santa Barbara, 1976) [AR]

1976. Harmless Poisons, Blameless Sins by Mohammed Mrabet, translated by Paul Bowles (Black Sparrow Press, Santa Barbara, 1976) [AR]

1975. Hadidan Aharam by Mohammed Mrabet, translated by Paul Bowles (Black Sparrow Press, Santa Barbara, 1975) [AR]

1974. The Boy Who Set the Fire by Mohammed Mrabet, translated by Paul Bowles (Black Sparrow Press, Santa Barbara) [AR]

1969. M’Hashish by Mohammed Mrabet, translated by Paul Bowles (City Lights, San Francisco, 1969) [AR]

1969. The Lemon by Mohammed Mrabet, translated by Paul Bowles (Peter Owen, London, 1969) [AR]

29. Hassan Najmi

2013. Gertrude by Hassan Najmi, trans. Roger Allen (Interlink Publishing, 28 Dec 28 2013) ArabLit Review with excerpt [novel, AR]

30. Hamid Qabbal

2015. The Road to Mogador by Hamid Qabbal (Editions Sefrioui, Essaouira, 2015) [novel, EN] WAWA Review

2005. Head of Mule by Hamid Qabbal (Imprimerie Hiba, 2005) [novel, EN]

2008. The Spirit of a City by Hamid Qabbal (Sefrioui eds, 2008) [novel, EN]

31. Leila Slimani

2019. Adele by Leila Slimani (Faber & Faber, 3 Oct 2019) [novel, FR]

2018. Lullaby by Leila Slimani (Faber & Faber, 11 Jan 2018) [novel, FR]

32. Abdellah Taïa

2017. Infidels by Abdellah Taia, translated by Alison Strayer (Seven Stories Press, 28 July 2016) [novel, FR]

2017. Another Morocco: Selected Stories by Abdellah Taïa, translated by Rachael Small (Semiotexte, 4 April 2017) [short stories, FR]

2012. An Arab Melancholia by Abdellah Taïa, translated Frank Stock (Semiotexte, 3 Apr 2012) [novel, FR]

2009. Salvation Army by Abdellah Taïa, translated Frank Stock (Semiotexte, 5 May 2009) [novel, FR]

33. Ahmed Toufiq

2013. Moon and Henna Tree by Ahmed Toufiq, translated by Roger Allen (CMES Modern Middle East Literatures in Translation, University of Texas Press, 15 June 2013) [novel, AR]

2005. Abu Musa’s Women Neighbors by Ahmed Toufiq, translated by Roger Allen (Post Apollo Press, 1 Jan. 2005) [novel, AR]

34. Muhammad Zafzaf

2016. The Elusive Fox by Muhammad Zafzaf, translated by Mbarek Sryfi and Roger Allen (Syracuse University Press, 23 Aug 2016) [novel, AR] first of his novel translated to EN

2014. Monarch of the Square: An Anthology of Muhammad Zafzaf’s Short Stories translated by Mbarek Sryfi and Roger Allen (Middle East Literature in Translation, Syracuse University Press, 30 Oct 2014) [short stories, AR]

35. Hassan Zrizi

2010. Back to Bahja, Queen of the South by Hassan Zrizi (Marrakesh: Nada-Com, 2010) [novel, EN]

2006. Jomana by Hassan Zrizi (Marrakesh Nada-Com, 2006) [novel, EN]

36. Najat El Hachimi

2010. Last Patriarch by Najat El Hachimi, translated by Peter Bush (Serpent’s Tail, 29 Apr 2010) [novel, SP]

2013. The Body Hunter by Najat El Hachimi, translated by Peter Bush (Serpent’s Tail, 18 July 2013) [novel, SP]

37. Mohammed Achaari

2014. The Arch and the Butterfly by Mohammed Achaari by Mohammed Achaari, translated by Aida Bamia (Bloomsbury Qatar Foundation Publishing, UK, 8 May 2014) [AR]

Poetry

1. Mohammed Achaari

2005. El Jardin De La Soledad/The Garden of Solitude by Mohammed Achaari, transl. by Khalid Raissouni and Trino Cruz ((bilingual poetry collection in Spanish/English), Quorum Libros, 7 Nov. 2005) [AR]

2. Tahar Ben Jelloun

2010. The Rising of the Ashes by Tahar Ben Jelloun, transl. by Cullen Goldblatt (City Lights Publishers, 1st Feb 2010) [poetry, FR]

3. Ahmed Bouanani

2018. The Shutters by Ahmed Bouanani, transl. Emma Ramadan (New Directions, June 30 2018) [poetry collection that contains “The Shutters” and “Photograms”, FR]

4. Mohammed Bennis

1999. “Rose of Dust” by Mohammed Bennis (poem from the collection ‘The Pagan Place’), by Mohammed Bennis, translated. by Anton Shammas, (in Banipal Magazine 5, issue Summer 1999, pp.21-24) [AR]

1998. Three Poems: Bells, The Road to Jerusalem, Between Silence and Sun poems, by Mohammed Bennis, translated by Noel Abdulahad (Banipal 2, June 1998, pp. 56-57) [AR]

1999. Selected Poems from The Gift of the Void: Doubts; Place; Silence; Frivolity; Impurity; Blindness; Trance; Lady; Palm; Wish, by Mohammed Bennis, translated by James Kirkup (Banipal Magazine 5, issue Summer 1999, pp. 24-25) [AR]

2001. “Desert on the Brink of Light” by Mohammed Bennis, translated by James Kirkup (Banipal Magazine 12, Autumn 2001, pp. 56-59) [AR]

2004. Ten poems: Faraway; A Blind Friend; Down there two Wingbeats; Perhaps; Fear; Apparition; Colours; One Drop; One Night and its Dead by Mohammed Bennis, translated by James Kirkup (Banipal Magazine 19, Spring 2004, pp. 20-31) [AR]

2007. Selected poems by Mohammed Bennis, translated by Camilo Gomez-Rivas (Banipal Magazine 29, Summer 2007, pp. 124-37) [AR]

2008. The power of his resistance, by Mohammed Bennis, translated by Youssef Rakha (Banipal 33, Autumn/Winter 2008, pp. 53-55) [AR]

Unknown date. From Hieroglyphics (selection), by Mohammed Bennis, by Mohammed Bennis, translated by James Kirkup (Poetry International) [AR]

5. Khalid Chaouch

2010. Muffled Rhythms by Khalid Chaouch (Research Laboratory on Culture and Communication, Beni Mellal, Morocco, March 1st 2010) [poetry, EN]

6. Sukaina Habiballah

2016. “Anatomy of the Rose” by Sukaina Habiballah, translated by Kareem James Abu-Zeid (Words Without Borders) [AR]

2018. Selected poems by Sukaina Habiballah, translated by Robin Moger [AR]

7. Abdellatif Laâbi

2016. Beyond the Barbed Wire: Selected Poems of Abdellatif Laâbi, translated by André Naffis-Sahely (Carcanet Press, 2016) [FR]

2016. In Praise of Defeat by Abdellatif Laâbi, translated by Donald Nicholson-Smith (Archipelago Books, 2016) [Poetry, FR]

2013. The Bottom of the Jar by Abdellatif Laâbi, translated by André Naffis-Sahely (Archipelago Books, 2013) [FR]

2013. Poems by Abdellatif Laâbi, translated by André Naffis-Sahely (Poetry Translation Centre, 2013) [FR]

2012. The Rule of Barbarism by Abdellatif Laâbi, translated by André Naffis-Sahely (Pirogue Poets series, 2012) [FR]

2013. The Bottom of the Jar by Abdellatif Laâbi, translated by André Naffis-Sahely (Archipelago, 19 March 2013) [FR]

2009. Fragments of a Forgotten Genesis, by Abdellatif Laâbi, translated by Gordon & Nancy Hadfield (Leafe Press, 2009) [FR]

2003. The World’s Embrace: Selected Poems, by Abdellatif Laâbi, translated by Victor Reinking, Anne George, Pierre Joris, and Edris Makward (City Lights, 2003) [FR]

8. Wafaa Lamrani

2000. “The Wail of Heights and I am Consecrated to the Coming One: by Wafaa Lamrani, in The Poetry of Arab Women: A Contemporary Anthology, ed. Nathalie Handal (Interlink Books, 31 Oct 2000) [FR]

9. Hassan Mekouar

2007. Stories in Very Free Verse by Hassan Mekouar (Imprimerie Najah El Jadida, Casablanca) [EN]

2007. 7 by Hassan Mekouar (Imprimerie Najah El Jadida, Casablanca) [EN]

2003. The Wings of the Walrus by Hassan Mekouar (Imprimerie Najah El Jadida, Casablanca) [EN]

1999. The Future Remains by Hassan Mekouar (Imprimerie Najah El Jadida, Casablanca) [EN]

10. Hassan Najmi

2018. The Blueness of the Evening: Selected Poems by Hassan Najmi, translated by Mbarek Sryfi and Eric Sellin (University of Arkansas Press, 1 March 2018)

11. Mostafa Nissaboury

2018. For an Ineffable Metrics of the Desert by Mostafa Nissaboury, edited by Guy Bennett, translated by Guy Bennett, Pierre Joris, Addie Leak, and Teresa Villa-Ignacio (bilingual edition, Otis Books, 2018) [FR]

12. Ahmed Barakat

2004. “A Small Word” by Ahmed Barakat, translated by Norddine Zouitni (Online) [poem, AR]

2004. “Black Pain” by Ahmed Barakat, translated by Norddine Zouitni (Poetry International Archives) [poem, AR]

13. Ahmed Radi

2001. Selected Poems by Ahmed Radi (PostColonial Web online, 2001) [EN]

2007. Changing Times by Ahmed Radi (El Watanya, 2007) [EN]

14. Ahmed Saber

2004. Voices From Underground by Ahmed Saber (Info-Print, Fez, 2004) [EN]

15. Mohammed Abu-Talib

1970. Whispers of Anger by Mohammed Abu-Talib (Regency Press, London and New York, 1970) [EN]

16. Mohammed Khair-Eddine

2019. Scorpionic Sun by Mohammed Khair-Eddine, translated by Conor Bracken (Cleveland State Poetry Center, Sep 10 2019) Pierre Joris Review [Poetry, FR]

17. Mohamed Hmoudane

2020. Emergency! by Mohamed Hmoudane, translated by Peter Thomson (Lavender Ink/Dialoguos, May 2020)

Memoirs / Essays

1. Leila Abouzeid

1998. Return to Childhood: The Memoir of a Modern Moroccan Woman by Leila Abouzeid (Modern Middle East Literature in Translation, University of Texas Press, 1 Jun 1998) [AR]

2. Abdelatif Akbib

2001. Tangier’s Eyes on America by Abdelatif Akbib (Ado Maroc, 2001) [memoir, EN]

3. Tahar Ben Jelloun

2005. This Blinding Absence of Light by Tahar Ben Jelloun, translated by Linda Coverdale (The New Press; Translation edition, 1 May 1 2002) [FR]

4. Aziz BineBine

2020. Tazmamart (Tazmamort) by Aziz BineBine, translated by Lulu Norman (Haus Publishing, April 2020) [memoir, AR]

5. Mohamed Choukri

2008. In Tangier by Mohamed Choukri, first and second part translated by Paul Bowles, third part by Gretchen Head and John Garrett (Telegram Books, August 2010) [memoirs, AR]

1997. Paul Bowles in Tangier by Mohamed Choukri, transl. Gretchen Head and John Garrett (Quai Voltaire/La table ronde, 1997) [memoirs, AR]

1996. Streetwise by Mohamed Choukri, transl. by Ted Emery (also called Time of Errors 1992/Saqi Books, 1 Jan 1996) [memoirs, AR]

1979. Tennessee Williams in Tangier by Mohamed Choukri, translated by Paul Bowles (Cadmus editions, California, 1979) [memoirs, AR]

1973. For Bread Alone by Mohamed Choukri, transl. by Paul Bowles (Peter Owen Publishers, First Thus edition, 1973) [memoirs, AR]

1973. Jean Genet in Tangier by Paul Bowles, translated by Paul Bowles (Ecco Press, NY, 1973) [memoirs, AR]

6. Driss ben Hamed Charhadi

1964. A Life Full of Holes by Driss ben Hamed Charhadi, recorded and translated by Paul Bowles (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, 1964) [memoirs, AR]

7. Abdelfattah Kilito

2018. The Tongue of Adam by Abdelfattah Kilito, transl Robyn Creswell (New Directions, November 22nd 2016/Darf Publishers, 2 April 2018) [essays, FR]

2014. Arabs and the Art of Storytelling: A Strange Familiarity by Abdelfattah Kilito, transl Mbarek Sryfi and Eric Sellin ((Middle East Literature In Translation, Syracuse University Press, 30 Oct 2014) [essays, FR]

2010. The Clash of Images by Abdelfattah Kilito, transl Robyn Creswell (New Directions, Sep 29 2010/Darf Publishers Ltd, 2 April 2018) [FR]

2008. Thou Shalt Not Speak My Language by Abdelfattah Kilito, transl Wail S. Hassan (Middle East Literature In Translation, Syracuse University Press, 15 Nov 2008) [FR]

2001. The Author and His Doubles: Essays on Classical Arabic Culture by Abdelfattah Kilito, transl Roger Allen ((Middle East Literature in Translation, Syracuse University Press, 30 Nov 2001) [FR]

8. Laila Lalami

2020. Conditional Citizens: On Belonging in America by Laila Lalami (Penguin Random House USA, Apr 28 2020) [Memoir/Essay, EN]

9. Fatema Mernissi

2001. Scheherazade Goes West: Different Cultures, Different Harems by Fatema Mernissi (Washington Square Press, 22 May 2001) [AR]

1995. Dreams of Trespass: Tales of a Harem Girlhood (memoir) by Fatema Mernissi (Basic Books, 4 Sep 1995) [AR]

10. Malika Oufkir

2001. Stolen Lives: Twenty Years in a Desert Jail by Malika Oufkir, transl. by Ros Schwartz (Miramax Books, June 1, 2001/Hyperion Books; Reprint edition, 1 April 2002) [memoirs, FR]

11. Leila Slimani

2020. Sex and Lies by Leila Slimani (Faber & Faber, 20 Feb 2020) [essays, FR]

Collective works

2018. Marrakesh Noir, edited by Yassin Adnan (Editor, Contributor), Fatiha Morchid (Contributor) Fouad Laroui (Contributor), Taha Adnan (Contributor), Mohamed Zouhair (Contributor), Lahcen Bakour (Contributor), Mahi Binebine (Contributor), Halima Zine El Abidine (Contributor), Hanane Derkaoui (Contributor), Allal Bourqia (Contributor), My Seddik Rabbaj (Contributor), Abdelkader Benali (Contributor), Mohamed Nedali (Contributor), Mohamed Achaari (Contributor), Karima Nadir (Contributor) (Akashic Books, 7 August 2018) [short stories, crime fiction, AR, FR]

2017. Migrant Shores, Irish, Moroccan & Galician poetry, edited by Manuela Palacios (Salmon Poetry, Cliffs of Moher, country Clare, Ireland, 2017) [poetry]

2013. Poems for the Millennium, Vol. 4, The University of California Book of North African literature, edited by Pierre Joris and Habib Tengour (University of California Press, January 31, 2013) [Poetry, a must read anthology of ancient and modern North African poets with a rich section on Morocco, AR, FR, Tamazight]

2011. Berber Odes: Poetry from the Mountains of Morocco, ed. By Michael Peyron (Eland Publishing, 16 June 2011) [Folktales]

2008. Arab Women Writers: A Critical Reference Guide, 1873-1999, ed. By Radwa Ashour, Ferial J. Ghazoul, and Hasna Reda-Mekdashi, transl. by Mandy McClure (contributions by Mohammed Berrada, Subhi Hadidi, Haydar Ibrahim, Yumna Al-‘Id (The American University in Cairo Press, 15 July 2008)

2008. Language for a New Century: Contemporary Poetry from the Middle East, Asia, And Beyond, edited by Tina Chang, Nathalie Handal, and Ravi Shankar (New York/London, W.W Norton & Company, 2008) [poetry, AR]

2005. Sardines and Oranges: Short Stories from North Africa, edited by Peter Clark (21 authors), see Mohammed Zefzaf’s story (Banipal Books, 2 Mar 2005) [short stories, AR, FR]

2001. A Crack in the Wall: New Arab Poetry, edited by Margaret Obank and Samuel Shimon (Saqi Books, 2001) [AR]

1999. The New African Poetry: An Anthology, edited by Tanure Ojaide and Tijan M. Sallah (Lynne Rienner Publishers, USA) [AR]

1987. Modern Arabic Poetry: An Anthology, ed. By Salma Khadra Jayyussi (New York: University Press, 1987) [AR]

1979. Five Eyes, collected by Paul Bowles, stories by Mohamed Choukri, Mohammed Mrabet, Abdeslam Boulaich, Ahmed Yacoubi and Larbi Layachi (Black Sparrow Press, San Francisco, 1979) [short stories, FR]

With thanks to @AlRumaykiyaa.

Dr. Nadia Ghanem is ArabLit’s Algeria and Morocco Editor. She is a British Academy Postdoctoral Fellow attached to the School of Oriental and African Studies, London, where she works on a project translating divination texts from ancient Iraq, written in the Akkadian language. She also blogs at tellemchaho.blogspot.co.uk about Algerian literature.

