Gigi Hadid Beauty Icon

Some major news in the world of celebrity today: Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant. According to TMZ, the 25-year-old supermodel and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are allegedly expecting their first child — and sources say the soon-to-be parents are thrilled (along with the rest of us).

In honor of the news, we're taking a ride down the model's epic beauty evolution. Unlike most stars, Hadid never really had a glow-up. Rewind back to her earliest modeling days and you'll notice that she's always been a beauty icon in the making — sans awkward phases or regrettable red carpet moments.

Whether she's donning a faux bob at an award show, spiky lashes at the Met Gala, or ombré highlights at an industry function, Gigi proves to be one of the biggest beauty trendsetters of our generation. The proof, ahead.

2012

At the 2012 Heart Foundation Gala, Gigi kept her base low-key, focusing most of the drama on her smoky eye. We only wish we looked this polished in high school.Photo: Jerod Harris/WireImage.

2013

One year later, Gigi moved to New York to focus on her modeling career — a major milestone documented on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (yes, her mother Yolanda was a cast member). Even as a budding model on the East Coast, Gigi maintained her Cali-girl waves and sun-kissed glow.Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images.

2014

By 2014, Gigi was on the precipice of achieving official star status. That year she not only landed her first swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated, but also attended the American Music Awards debuting new icy-blonde highlights.Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.

2015

She hit up the same award show one year later, but walked the red carpet with a stunning new bob the second time around. Unfortunately for fans of the look, the shorter hairstyle was merely the result of a wig.Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.

That same year, Hadid scored a spot on the Victoria's Secret runway. Would you believe that she didn't get the gig the first time she auditioned? "My first year trying out, I didn’t get it," she told Allure. "I think they said I looked too young… I had a baby face." By the time she did make her big winged debut, she did so in a full set of Angel waves.Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.

