This article was last updated on February 13, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on International Development Week, which runs from February 4 to 10, 2024:

“Today marks the start of International Development Week – a time to reflect on the progress we have made and the work ahead to build a sustainable, resilient, and equitable world.

“A Canadian tradition for over 30 years, International Development Week celebrates international development efforts at home and around the world. From food security and health services to education and gender equality, Canadian development workers, volunteers, and partners are critical in supporting marginalized communities. These are Canadians from across the country who hold an extraordinary belief in a better world – and International Development Week invites all of us to celebrate and join in on this pursuit of positive change.

“Canada’s work to advance climate action, create inclusive communities, and build a more prosperous world for everyone remains critical. Canada is an important contributor to the United Nations, and as part of our commitment to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we are delivering on our promise to increase development aid. This year, we are committing $4.5 billion to ensure that communities across the globe, particularly women and girls, have a fair chance to reach their full potential. And as part of our Feminist International Assistance Policy, we have increased our investments to an average of $1.4 billion per year on global health, half of which will be dedicated to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health programs.

“Throughout this International Development Week, I encourage Canadians to learn more about Canada’s international development efforts, participate in local community activities, and join the conversation on social media by using the hashtags #IDW2024 and #GoForTheGoals. Let us thank the incredible work of international development workers, and work together to build a safer, more secure future for everyone.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.