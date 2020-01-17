Chip & Joanna’s Magnolia Network Is Coming

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines seen in Columbus Circle on their way to the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Fixer Upper fans, the news you’ve been waiting for is finally here. Chip and Joanna are coming back to television on their newly-minted Magnolia network. And, after months of waiting for confirmation, they have a launch date.

On Thursday, Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav discussed the former HGTV stars network at The Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, reports Entertainment Weekly. Zaslav also discussed what to expect from the new network and Chip & Joanna’s latest venture.

“We think Chip and Jo represent the values that America is looking for,” Zaslav said. He also mentioned that the content created on the network is targeted to “everyone in America and around the world.”

In April, Joanna Gaines posted on Instagram announcing the network launch and what they hope to achieve. “Whether it’s design and renovation, cooking, gardening, wellness, community, entrepreneurialism or relationships – our hope is when you come to our network it feels like home.”

The Gaines duo also released a joint statement saying, “Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together.”

Below, we’ve pieced together everything you need to know around the launch of Magnolia and updates on Chip and Joanna.

A little rusty but we're back at it again! Our network is launching October 2020 (which feels simultaneously so soon and yet so far away). Let the countdown begin!

When is Magnolia network launching?

Magnolia will launch October 4, 2020. The company’s aim to develop “fantastic” content for the platform also hopes to make the network available in the U.S. and internationally.

What kind of shows will be on Magnolia network?

The first show the couple announced is an original show following the Gaines’ friends and favorite band, Johnnyswim, as they live their lives as musicians on the road. The second show, which Joanna shared in a cute moment with host Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, might just be Jo’s very own cooking show.

“I don’t want to tell you how to do your network,” Fallon said Joanna, “but I would do a cooking show if I were you.” Joanna nodded, and fans went wild over this idea-in-progress. Of course, Magnolia will still be home to episodes of Fixer Upper and, as previously teased by Discovery, the line-up will include programming covering topics like home, garden, wellness, food and design.

How can I watch Magnolia network?

You can watch Magnolia as a television network, as it is replacing the DIY Network on your basic cable system. It will also be available as a TV Everywhere streaming app, and a subscription streaming service will be added later, according to Deadline.

