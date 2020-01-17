Stylish MLK Weekend Sales

If you thought sale season was over, think again. Here’s some shopping-related math for you: if it’s a long weekend (consisting of a closed-office Monday and all of your colleagues heading for the hills), it’s probably a sale weekend, and this upcoming one is no exception.

Before you start packing your duffle for the snowy countryside weekend or the parent-condo retreat to Florida, take a gander at the MLK weekend sales we’ve rounded up from our (and your) favorite retailers. There’s definitely something here that’s going to help you ride out the remainder of winter in style.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

& Other Stories

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promo Code: None

The sale section at one of our favorite retailers couldn’t get much better (black suede boots, outerwear, and snooze-free sweaters abound), so use your downtime this weekend to fill your cart for the rest of the winter.

& Other Stories Belted Velvet Leggings, $, available at & Other Stories

Amazon

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Lightning deals on TK

Promo Code: None

Anthropologie

Dates:

Sale:

Promo Code:

Madewell

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promo Code: None

Many a best-seller is available for a song in Madewell’s fast-moving sale section. This ruffled turtleneck top is perfect for punching up your wardrobe these last few weeks of winter.

Madewell Texture & Thread Ruffled Mockneck Top, $, available at Madewell

Need Supply

Dates: January 20 – ?

Sale: Additional 30% off sale

Promo Code: None

We were already trolling Need Supply’s sale section pretty hard, so we’re priming our wallets for the additional 30% markdown that’s launching on Monday.

Need Supply Alice Trench Coat, $, available at Need Supply

Nordstrom

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 50%

Promo Code: None

There’s no better time than a holiday to shop Nordstrom’s always-rewarding sale section, where brands like Sperry, Tory Burch, Vince, and Zella dwell in a discounted state.

Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot, $, available at Nordstrom

Net-a-Porter

Dates:

Sale:

Promo Code:

Pact

Underwear pick if they're on sale!

Shopbop

Dates: Now – ?

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promo Code: None

Shopbop’s up-to-70%-off sale will be going strong throughout the weekend, so act fast if there’s something you’ve been eyeing. (These leather pants are pricey, but they’re a steal for the real deal — and ever since our fashion team endorsed the luxe trouser style, we’ve been on the hunt for a pair.)

7 For All Mankind High Waisted Leather Slim Kick Jeans, $, available at Shopbop

SSENSE

Dates:

Sale:

Promo Code:

Rent the Runway

Dates: Now – Jan 31

Sale: $200 off the first two months of subscription

Promo Code: RTRXR29

This is one sale that you’ll only find here on Refinery29: Rent the Runway is offering readers $200 off the first two months of a subscription with code “RTRXR29.”

The Great The Dune Sweater, $, available at Rent The Runway

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results