Instagram’s Favorite Jewelry Brand Is Now Harry Styles

On Friday, a fresh selection of fan photos with Harry Styles surfaced online, one of which showed him wearing a face mask and gloves at an airport in Naples, Italy, throwing up a peace sign. In the photo, Styles has on tinted sunglasses, a Bode bowler shirt, and his signature pearl necklace. (His hair, of course, is being held back with a butterfly clip.) Alongside his iconic pearls, the “Adore Me” singer wore two other necklaces, both of which were made by Instagram’s favorite, Miami-based jewelry brand éliou. One of the necklaces — a chain made of plastic, colorful beads — is called the Thaia. The other, a string of blue Millefiori glass beads, was custom-made for the singer via his stylist Harry Lambert. By Monday, the latter had a spot in the brand’s Résort collection and a new name: The Harry Necklace.

“The necklace was a customized piece we designed for the sartorial genius and stylist, Harry Lambert,” says Cristy Mantilla, a co-founder of éliou. “Lambert gifted the necklace to Styles who soon after wore it every day on his recent trip to Italy where he was filming his new music video. There was such an insane spark of interest after he wore it that it only seemed fair to name it after him.”

CASUAL. @harrystyles in our Thaia and custom millefiori necklace.

Upon taking a closer look, you’ll find that the Harry Necklace is made up of Millefiori beads — which have blue-and-yellow flowers on them — and small saltwater pearls. The $85 necklace also has the option to add a customizable message, which opens up all sorts of (up-to-eight-letter) possibilities for Styles’ massive fanbase. (The brand’s iteration is threaded with the word “VOTE.”)

Since the release on Monday morning, various ideas for what can be written on the Harry Necklace have surfaced on Twitter. Refinery29’s very own social media editor, Hannah Bullion, contemplated customizing hers with a line from his song “Cherry”: “Am i going to buy this éliou necklace named after harry styles and customize it to say ‘coucou.’” Another user made a DIY version that says “Getting There” on it, which may single-handedly start yet another Harry Styles-inspired TikTok challenge; “So who’s gonna find the beads so we can make them?” asked another fan who goes by Harry’s Purse.

am i going to buy this éliou necklace named after harry styles and customize it to say "coucou"

— hannah bullion (@hannahmbullion) September 28, 2020

The last time an at-home challenge involving Harry Styles launched, it got 23.6 million hits on TikTok. The #HarryStylesCardigan hashtag was so popular, in fact, that the designer behind the original knit, Jonathan Anderson, released the pattern to the entire internet. “I am so impressed and incredibly humbled by this trend and everyone knitting the cardigan,” he wrote on Instagram. “I really wanted to show our appreciation so we are sharing the pattern with everyone. Keep it up!”

If DIY isn’t your thing, though, support a female-owned, small business and pick up your own Harry Necklace on eliou-eliou.com. Whatever you do, think long and hard about what yours is going to say. After all, you never know who you’ll run into at the airport.

