Bigg Boss 14 makers share a glimpse of controversial Godwoman Radhe Maa inside the house; watch 

With just four days remaining for the grand premiere of the new season of the reality television show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan, the excitement among people is at its peak. The promos of the show has already created a buzz amongst the fans. On Tuesday, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 revealed a teaser video featuring Radhe Maa.
In the video, we get to see glimpses of Radhe Maa walking around the house in her popular red attire and her wand. Sharing the clip on the official page of Colors TV, they wrote, "Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM"
View this post on Instagram
Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM. Streaming partner @vootselect. #BiggBoss2020 @beingsalmankhan @plaympl @daburdantrakshak @tresemmeindia @lotus_herbals
A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Sep 29, 2020 at 5:26am PDT
It is speculated that Radhee Maa will be the first contestant to enter the house and give the audience a glimpse of it.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 spokesperson confirms the time slot for airing the Salman Khan hosted show
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply