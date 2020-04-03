Instagram-Worthy Hairstyles

Remember in January, when your optimism was at an all-time high? You were actually excited about going to the gym. You were downloading meditation apps and making a list of all the books you wanted to read. And when you were scrolling through Instagram and saw a hairstyle you loved, the reaction was, "I can totally do this."

We're just four months into the year and, thanks to the global novel coronavirus pandemic, this all feels like a distant memory. It's easy to fall into a rut while being quarantined at home — and there is no right or wrong way to cope with isolation — but if you want to stretch your creative muscles with a fresh new hairstyle for your next family FaceTime or work Zoom call, we're here with the assist.

We've been putting the Instagram "save" feature to use to compile a month's worth of hair inspiration. From accessorized styles to braided looks, there's something for everyone to try. Ahead, find 30 gorgeous looks to keep the feel-good vibes coming through April.

COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.

Woke up only minutes before your work video call? A stylish headband will instantly save the day.

It's easy to elevate a messy bun with a playful, oversized scrunchie.

Celebrities like Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Kelly Ripa have been giving us tons of inspiration to embrace our grays during quarantine.

Keep your hair out of your face as you telecommute — or learn TikTok dances — with this half-up Afro puff.

Greasy roots don't stand a chance of showing when you have a beautiful scarf or thick headband.

Jazz up your air-dried waves with a large pin.

Let the sun hit all angles of your face on your morning walk by wrapping up your ringlets.

Embrace spring from the indoors with temporarily pink dye.

A simple low bun looks especially chic with styled baby hairs.

Look no further than a ribbon to create this loose, romantic ponytail.

Looking for a creative outlet this month? Temporary hair paint will do the trick.

Imperfect, lived-in waves is the perfect WFH look.

Leave a few pieces of hair out of your topknot for a flattering, face-framing effect.

Nothing goes better together than braids and curls.

There are endless ways to wear a bun, but we prefer this chic take on a knot right now.

A quick protective style will serve as an eye-catching look that's also wildly practical.

Now's the time to perfect your air-dry technique.

Dust off your hair straightener and rock sleek strands to your next virtual happy hour.

Bumble & bumble hairstylist Erickson Arrunategui recommends this messy ponytail for your FaceTime calls.

Hair looking dull? You can bridge the gap between your last salon appointment with a color depositing mask.

It's the little touches — like a pearl accessory — that instantly transform a hairstyle.

You can never go wrong with a side-swept fishtail braid.

It's easy to achieve this mohawk-inspired style by brushing the sides of your hair up before pinning in place.

A sleek bun will never go out of style, especially when you find new ways to accessorize it.

The pineapple is a fast, foolproof way to keep your Afro out of your face while you focus on practical new hobbies, like making bread or mending.

Use pomade to slick down your pixie for an edgy wet look.

Music festivals might be postponed for now, but there's no reason not to practice new braided styles.

These Bantu knots might require some work, but they'll be well worth it.

Let a few strands fall out of your braided crown for an effortless effect.

You can trim your bangs at home — like Rosalía just did — but we suggest you follow expert tips.

