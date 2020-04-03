Luxury Saks Sale

This weekend (yes, we're almost in weekend mode — it's Thursday!), we're making the case for indulging in a little luxury that'll go a long way to boost your mood and elevate your WFH uniform. Saks Fifth Avenue is blessing us with a 25% off friends and family sale on select new arrivals across beauty, home, fashion, menswear, jewelry, and more.

The major sale only lasts through Sunday, April 5, so if you want to pick up some fancy skin care or a candle to keep the self-care juju flowing, now's the time. Plus, you can still get free shipping on every order (no minimum required) with code FREESHIP, since Saks's brick-and-mortar locations remain closed due to coronavirus safety measures. Want to see what designer items we're snapping up? Keep clicking away for our best-of-the-best sale picks.

Hanro Soft Touch Tank Top

Saks is the place to shop Hanro's collection of luxe loungewear, basics, and underpinnings at a discount (for a moment anyway).

Hanro Ultralight Tank Top, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

Alexandra Mysoor Happy Room Service Scented Candle

It may be a while before we make travel plans again, but channel cozy hotel room vibes from your apartment with this scented candle that evokes the soft scent of clean linens and tiny hand soaps.

Alexandra Mysoor Happy Room Service Scented Candle, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

Wacoal Halo Lace Underwire Bra

This cult-favorite elegant bra has over 300 reviews and a 4.9 out of 5 stars on Saks. Most of the Wacoal line is on sale so it's a good time to stock up the quality goods.

Wacoal Halo Lace Underwire Bra, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Travel Trio

A classic rosy pink, beige-nude, and a blue-toned red: This trio of fancy liquid lipsticks covers all the beauty bases.

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Travel Trio, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

Nails Inc. Regent's Park Place Gel Effect Nail Polish

A glossy red mani will always be in style. Snap up this chic nail polish that has the shine and staying power of gel, minus the UV lamp.

Nails Inc. Regent's Park Place Gel Effect Nail Polish, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

Yummie Rachel Cotton Shaping Leggings

If you're in the market for a sleek pair of non-workout leggings, this could be the pair.

Yummie Rachel Cotton Shaping Leggings XS – 3X, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

The Stonewall Inn Cap

We're assuming that this The Stonewall Inn cap was a Pride 2019 exclusive for Saks (why else would it be 60% off?) but we think it's a great accessory year-round.

Saks Fifth Avenue Stonewall Baseball Cap, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

Artis Elite Oval 4 Brush

Yep, these are still a thing — whether you're a dedicated Artis fan or have yet to experience the super-soft blending prowess of these oval paddle brushes, now's the time to buy one at a discount.

Bao Bao Issey Miyake Prism Pouch

House your essentials — keys, phone, cards, one tube of lipstick — in this fun, geometric pouch in ready-for-spring teal.

Bao Bao Issey Miyake Prism Pouch, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

Little Green Baby Gift Set

This made-in-the-U.S.A clean set is the perfect gift for new moms. Stock up now for loved ones and their minis.

Little Green Baby Gift Set, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

Lele Sadoughi Neoprene Knot Headband

Wow 'em in that next Zoom meeting with a modern-day crown that pops (also comes in blue and black). No one needs to know you haven't washed your hair since Monday.

Lele Sadoughi Neoprene Knot Headband, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

Rodial Pink Diamond Instant Lifting Serum

Treat your skin to a cocktail of enzymes, vitamin C, and proteins to help renew and promote a foundation-optional complexion.

Rodial Pink Diamond Instant Lifting Serum, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

L'Objet Leopard Candle

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! L'Objet's ultra-luxe candles rarely get discounted, and this leopard (close enough!) votive makes an amazing gift for people named Carole Baskin the ultimate Tiger King superfan in your life.

L'Objet Leopard Candle, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

Kiki De Montparnasse Love Is Blind Silk Blindfold

Sure, we could've used this while we were watching Jessica and Mark's relationship spectacularly deteriorate in front of our eyes, but either way, this luxurious silk blindfold (with non-Netflix-affiliated) "Love In Blind" is perfect for some fun, after-hours teasing with your partner. (Quick, someone should order this Vanessa and obviously-Nick Lachey, tho.)

Kiki de Montparnasse Love Is Blind Silk Blindfold, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

