Harry Styles Got A Fresh Haircut

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 18: Harry Styles attends the “DUNKIRK” premiere in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

A fan spotted Harry Styles while he was out in Los Angeles this weekend sporting a new haircut that hearkens back to one of his most beloved eras: when he played the small but substantial role of Alex in World War II action film Dunkirk. With the fresh fall haircut quickly going viral, fans are now flooding Twitter comparing the “Watermelon Sugar” singer now to what he looked like on the 2017 movie set.

Late last night, a fan posted the socially-distanced selfie with an almost incognito Styles, with both parties wearing masks and Styles sporting a clean haircut. Despite the fact that the photo is not a closeup and there are sunglasses on his head, fans have already decided they’re here for the revival of the classic cut: tapered on the sides with extra length on the top.

For the past several months in quarantine, we’ve all collectively embraced uncut, and Styles is no exception. As 2020 has plodded on, we’ve seen glimpses of Styles as he quarantined in Los Angeles, eventually made it back to London, and appeared to be in Modena, Italy, just casually living his best Call Me By Your Name-aesthetic life. All the while, he let his hair — and mustache — grow freely (and the internet had thoughts on that, too).

The new cleanly-shaven look might just be for Styles’ upcoming role opposite Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s next film, Don’t Worry Darling. While we don’t know too much about his part, we do know that it’s a psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife (Pugh) who discovers that her idyllic life in an isolated utopian community in the California desert is not as perfect as she believed it to be. Styles is set to play her picture-perfect husband — and if that isn’t perfect casting, we don’t know what is.

We’ll have to wait a while longer to see Styles in Don’t Worry Darling, which is currently believed to start filming in the coming months with no official premiere date set. In the meantime, there’s a fan petition going around Twitter calling for this 2020 style to be referred to as the “Darling Harry” era after the film’s title. Let the Darling Harry era commence.

