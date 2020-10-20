Most Stylish Wrapping Paper

It’s not just gifting season, it's wrapping-paper season. While brown-paper packages tied up with string are easy classics, a present that's artfully wrapped in festive patterns is pure holiday magic. This year, instead of buying the same tired designs at our local pharmacies, we'll be shopping online for only the freshest gift-wrap styles.

Whether you prefer a minimalist-chic look or want to dress your presents up with literal bells and whistles, there's an affordable and easily order-able roll for that. And, for anyone adopting a more eco-friendly approach to the holidays this year, we've unearthed everything from upcycled to reusable and even biodegradable alternatives to regular-old wrap as well. Another bonus of buying your wrapping paper online? You can bulk order it in bundles — meaning you won’t need to resort to any last-minute newspaper wrap jobs.

Ahead, discover the best wrapping-paper sites that will keep your gift workshop affordably stocked during the holiday season (and beyond).

Anthropologie

Good for: Whimsical, elegant, and aesthetically conscious wrapping paper — whether it’s a holiday-specific gift wrap or otherwise.

What to love: While several different brand collaborations are available, we’re partial to their eternally chic line with Rifle Paper Co. It doesn’t get much better than those vibrant colors and fanciful designs.

Rifle Paper Co. Anthropologie Holiday Wrapping Paper Roll, $, available at Anthropologie

Amazon

Good for: Buying bulk bundles of multiple prints — or, an entire collection of cohesive wrapping papers.

What to love: You can’t beat that 2-day shipping with Prime — not to mention, a selection so vast that you’ll be able to scoop up a wide variety of aesthetics and styles for any occasion. It’s a one-stop-shop for all your gift-wrapping needs, no matter the season.

RUSPEPA Kraft Wrapping Paper with Gold Foil, $, available at Amazon

Walmart



Good for: Classic, brightly colored wrapping paper that's reminiscent of the kind you grew up with under your childhood Christmas tree.

What to love: Walmart’s low prices make it accessible for anyone looking to pick up a range of wrapping paper designs at affordable price points and without sacrificing a square-inch of style.

American Greetings Reversible Wrapping Paper, $, available at Walmart

Urban Outfitters

Good for: Double the design, double the fun.

What to love: Urban Outfitters has a range of reversible styles from trendy, environmentally friendly brands like Wrappily which allow for more choice and variety when you've got a larger shopping list to conceal.

Wrappily Wrappily Holiday Eco Reversible Gift Wrap Sheet Set, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Society 6

Good for: Bringing out one’s artistic sensibilities and enhancing a gift’s creativity — perfect for when you want your gift wrap to look expensive while still being quite affordable.

What to love: These artist-designed prints run the gamut from holiday-themed to positively fancy — featuring mid-century abstract designs, florals, plant-scapes, animals, and much more.

lit print goods Llama Holiday Wrapping Paper, $, available at Society 6

The Container Store

Good for: Your A-to-Z gift wrapping needs.

What to love: Perhaps one of the more unexpected retailers on this list, The Container Store offers a plethora of paper choice (from elaborate designs to Scandi-inspired styles) with all the necessary trimmings including bows, boxes, bags, and beyond.

Container Store Blue Floral Hanukkah Wrapping Paper, $, available at The Container Store

Target



Good for: A gift for the kid in your life —whether they’re your own or someone else’s, they’ll love the zany prints and neon colors.

What to love: Target’s bountiful rolls are a feast for the senses. The retailer carries a delightful mix of eclectic children’s prints as well as a wide variety of subtler options for the adults among us.

Spritz Pizza Paper Gift Wrapping Paper, $, available at Target

Etsy

Good for: A more eco-friendly approach to gift wrapping.

What to love: Etsy is known and loved for being a treasure trove of unique finds, and its selection of gift wrap is certainly no exception. We're particularly obsessed with the marketplace's more sustainable options like recycled paper rolls, 100% biodegradable materials, and reusable fabric designs.

Coolandmellow Linen Gift Wrapping Cloth, $, available at Etsy

Minted



Good for: Stocking up during sale season for future gift-giving opportunities. It’s not as affordable as other retailers, but these designs are unique enough to be worthy of a splurge.

What to love: We love the bespoke vibe of these stylish designs — most tend to err on the side of minimalist while still feeling like a festive statement wrap.

Erin Deegan Mud Cloth Tribe Wrapping Paper, $, available at Minted

Nordstrom

Good for: Something cheeky but also practical.

What to love: In addition to adding a pop of personality to your gift, Nordstrom's small but mighty selection of Ohh Deer gift bags are easy to tack on to your cart while you're already in holiday shopping mode.

Ohh Deer I Hope You Enjoy Gift Bag, $, available at Nordstrom

Zazzle



Good for: Custom wrapping-paper prints.

What to love: Is there anything sweeter than wrapping up a present with the giftee's face (or their pup's) ontop? Zazzle makes it easy to personalize your wrapping paper while still keeping it at a low price point.

2birdstone Custom Crew Holiday Wrapping Paper, $, available at Zazzle

Paper Source



Good for: Anyone looking to lean heavily into a wrapping theme.

What to love: Paper Source has an entire "Wrap Shop" for all your gifting needs — making it indispensable to anyone who loves to wrap according to a season, occasion, or specific theme.

Paper Source Everyday City Flat Wrap, $, available at Paper Source

World Market



Good for: A retro aesthetic, especially as it pertains to the holidays.

What to love: World Market’s gift wrap lineup has a vintage feel to it, lending an air of magic and timelessness to an already dreamy holiday season. We also love that the retailer offers an upcycled fabric wrap alternative to its standard gift wrap assortment.

World Market Upcycled Fabric Silaiwali Gift Wrap, $, available at Cost Plus World Market

Bed Bath & Beyond

Good for: A solid assortment at an excellent price.

What to love: Take your wrapping paper game up a notch with the durable stonepaper styles available on Bed Bath & Beyond. The thicker paper makes this option ideal for wrapping fancy presents that may be fragile or too elegant for regular ol' wrapping paper.

Pineapple Source Assorted Christmas Stonepaper Gift Wrap Roll, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond

