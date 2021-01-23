New Braided Ponytail

A drastic hair change isn’t limited to a big chop or dyeing your strands platinum blonde. Protective styles are a great option if you want to test a new look while taking a break from having to style your hair daily. In the latest Hair Me Out episode, Angelique Waller was reminded of the power of protective styles with a cute braided ponytail.

“When I was younger, my mom used to braid my hair. Unfortunately, she passed away when I was 13,” Waller explains. “Once I became an adult, I stopped getting my hair cornrowed or plaited, and so being able to get that again as an adult would be so dope.”

Waller sat in pro stylist Sabrina Porsche‘s chair to help bring her protective style wishes to life. Porsche, who specializes in various styles from editorial to red carpet and braids, decided to give Waller a side-parted braided ponytail.

Porsche started by lightly blowing out Waller’s natural curls to stretch them for braiding. “I am braiding to the back of her head and clamping [the hair] it before starting the next braid,” she explains. To keep her client’s hair neat and shiny, Porsche used Shine N’ Jam Magic Fingers gel throughout her hair. Once all of her braids met at the nape of her neck, Waller gathered the braids into a ponytail, then proceeded to merge them into one larger plait that extended down to Waller’s waist (think Sasha Fierce). Porsche used foam wrapping mousse to keep the braids neat and shiny.

The final results took nearly four hours to complete but were well worth the time in the chair, according to Waller. “Getting my hair done for the first time since I was younger felt nostalgic,” she says. “It was amazing to see how my hair transformed in a few hours. It’s sexy; it provides that confidence you need to walk down the street.”

