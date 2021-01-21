Best Chocolate Gifts

Forrest Gump once famously said “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get” — an astute point. There is something dangerous yet alluring about the mystery assortment of truffles and bonbons filled with everything from hot cocoa powder to spicy Tabasco confections that a more straightforward bar of the stuff can't hold a flame to. The box of chocolate's myriad of decadent delights gives the universally-loved treat a more enticing name — especially with all of that Valentine's Day love floating in the air.

We dug through pages upon pages of sugary gift boxes to unearth the most innovative reworks of the beloved cacao bean that are sure to impress the number one chocolatier in your life. Of course, we also sprinkled in a few of the classics from Ferrero Rocher and Godiva — because we can't deny the comfort in actually knowing exactly what you're going to get (sorry, Forrest). Take a peep ahead at all the chocolatey and romantic gift assortments that are almost too sweet to eat.

Etsy Cocoa Bomb Box

These six hot chocolate bombs come in four flavors and in a glittery heart-shaped box! A perfect festive option for someone who loves the classics with a twist.

Hu Kitchen Chocolate Variety Pack

A perfect chocolate gift for your vegan bestie, non-dairy significant other, or your dark chocolate obsessed loved one.

Maggie Louise Love Is Sweet Chocolate Box

This six-piece dainty chocolate gift box is the definition of simple and sweet. Inside you'll find two milk chocolates with strawberry crisp, two dark chocolates with salted caramel, one white chocolate with strawberry crisp, and one plain white chocolate treat.

Dylan's Candy Bar Chocolate Covered Sandwich Cookie Box

The heart cut-out on this box only shows a sliver of all of the chocolatey-goodness inside. Open it up and you’re met with nine cookie sandwiches doused and dipped in chocolate.

Maggie Louise Chocolate Box

This chocolate gift box is packed with, “lip smacking-deliciousness,” literally. This funky little gift is made from delicious white, milk, and dark chocolate but most importantly, it’s gorgeous.

Seattle Chocolates Like You A Latte Chocolate Care Package

Show someone that you like them "A Latte" with this coffee-inspired care package. Inside it comes with a 4 oz chocolate truffle heart-shaped box, a Like You A Latte chocolate truffle bar, and a Tart & Soul chocolate truffle bar.

Ethel M Chocolates Valentine's Day Virtual Chocolate Tasting For Two

This festive gift box comes with chocolate, of course, but it also includes a virtual tasting with Ethel M Chocolates' chief chocolatier, Mark Mackey. It's an entire V-day date all in one heart-shaped box.

