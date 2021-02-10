European Adverse Events and Deaths Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines

While I have published a posting on the most serious side effect, that of death, related to the current crop of experimental COVID-19 mRNA vaccines using data from the United States Centers for Disease Control, it has taken a bit of research to find similar data for the United Kingdom and Europe as a whole. Now that I have access to the data, let's look at what it has to say.

First, let's look at Europe. Let's start by looking at the number of adverse reactions including death related to the COVID-19 vaccines as reported to the European Medicines Agency through its EudraVigilance management and analysis system:

1.) Tozinameran aka the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine:

Number of cases of adverse vaccine effects:

Here are the number of cases by type:

Here are the number of cases by seriousness:

Here are the number of deaths (found under General disorders and administration site conditions):

Even more concerning, here are the number of spontaneous abortions:

2.) CX-02214 aka the Moderna vaccine:

Number of cases of adverse vaccine effects:

Here are the number of cases by type:

Here are the number of cases by seriousness:

Here are the number of deaths (found under General disorders and administration site conditions):

There has been "only" one spontaneous abortion linked to the Moderna vaccine, a healthcare professional between the ages of 18 and 64.

If you wish to access the entire database, please click on this link for the Pfizer vaccine and this link for the Moderna vaccine.

Now let's look at the data from the United Kingdom noting that the data is current only to January 24, 2021:

1.) Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine: Here is a summary page showing the breakdown for each type of reaction, the total number of adverse reactions and the total number of deaths:

2.) AstraZeneca vaccine: Here is a summary page showing the breakdown for each type of reaction, the total number of adverse reactions and the total number of deaths:

The total number of deaths in the United Kingdom linked to the two mRNA vaccines being administered is 141 in the first month of vaccination (3 weeks for the AstraZeneca vaccine).

If you wish to access the entire database, please click on this link for the Pfizer vaccine and this link for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Interestingly, when governments and their mainstream media partners release any information about deaths linked to the COVID-19 vaccines, on the rare occasion that the deaths are reported, the findings almost always seem to be that the decedent died of a health condition unrelated to the vaccine. Oddly, this is the opposite approach that governments took when assessing COVID-19 deaths when, in some jurisdictions, anyone who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus within 28 days of death were classified as a "COVID-19 death" including people involved in car accidents and lightning strikes. Isn't it fascinating to see that governments can have it both ways when trying to instil fear into the "serf class"?

I hope to keep this posting updated as the weeks pass since it is important that the general public have access to data that is not reported by the government – mainstream media complex.

