Favorite Cordless Vacuums

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.

Household appliances in 2021 look very different than our grandmas did in [insert dusty year here]. Although we'll fondly remember those heavy-duty vacuums of yore with their perplexing burnt-hair smell and consistently knotted cords, we've moved on to more modern stuff. Today, functional yet stylish is the way to go: savvy small-space sofas that aren't just a loveseat; top-rated neck-support pillows that don't ooze orthopedic; vacuum cleaners with streamlined frames and no cords to trip over.

From freestanding to hand-held and even smart-robot types, we rounded up a top-rated smattering of the internet's favorite cordless vacuum models that are worth your dollars. If you're ready to move into the tangle-free-cleaning future, then you've made it to the right page. Ahead, shop the best of the best dust-busters that know no plugged-in bounds.

The Dyson V7 Motorhead

The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 1,079 reviews on Dyson

Clean Fiends Say: "So easy to use anywhere in the house! No cord makes it totally portable and the charger hides inside the hanger so it's easy to charge. I think that's one of my favorite things about it." — Tammy Sue, Dyson reviewer

Shark SV1112 Rotator Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum

The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 532 reviews on Overstock

Clean Fiends Say: "This is a great buy when you finally decide to ditch the cord! Easy to handle and lightweight — a pleasure to vacuum with and it has the Shark name behind it. Love it!" — Gator1999, Overstock reviewer

Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 5,090 reviews on Amazon

Clean Fiends Say: "This little baby will stay charged for me to hit the highlights every other day or so for a week in a 2000 sq ft house that's mostly hardwood. The canister is easy to dump and I don't have to touch any of the gross stuff." — LINDSBLUED, Amazon reviewer

iRobot Roomba e5 (5150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

The Hype: 4.0 out of 5 stars and 843 reviews on Bed, Bath & Beyond

Clean Fiends Say: "This is our second Roomba. It works wonderfully. It's so nice to have clean floors every day when I come home from work! My older one used to get stuck on the area rugs, this one doesn't do that! It cleans thoroughly." — Bed, Bath & Beyond reviewer

BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 481 reviews on Amazon

Clean Fiends Say: "I like the size of this product as it can easily fit under tables, cabinets, beds, and couches, and it’s the versatility of having the hand-held vacuum detach from the main vacuum. The cordless function is great and very convenient. I would say that the battery lasts about a half-hour, which is fine for us since we live in a 1-bedroom apartment." — Katherine A., Amazon reviewer

