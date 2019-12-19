Gift Of A Good Night’s Sleep

Getting a good night’s rest during the holiday season is akin to having a superpower. We’re short on time, overloaded with obligations, and sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day to catch a break. If there was ever a time to stop neglecting sleep, though, it’s now; we all know there’s something downright luxurious about getting cozy in bed and waking up well rested.

But here’s the thing: The secret to achieving quality rest isn’t found in fancy bed sheets or extra-fluffy pillows — it’s in your mattress. We’re talking layers of premium memory foam, pressure-relieving support, and certified non-toxic materials — all of which one mattress brand proudly boasts: Leesa.

Though we all deserve a good night’s sleep, not everyone has access to the luxury. In New York City alone, 114,000 students are homeless and, subsequently, without a bed. Leesa is on a mission to challenge that statistic and solve the problem of youth homelessness and bedlessness. Since its founding in 2015, the mattress brand has donated one mattress for every 10 sold (totaling more than 36,000 so far) and has partnered with more than 1,000 organizations across the country to combat child bed poverty and support victims of domestic abuse. Every purchase of a Leesa mattress that is made contributes to the One Good Bed Promise — Leesa’s mission to create more good mornings for children in need.

So in the midst of a definitively non-sleepy season, we partnered with Leesa to host a party at the Refinery29 HQ to refocus on — and celebrate the gift of — rest. And though we did quite literally place a Leesa mattress at the center of this holiday party, the allure of a potential nap was quickly overshadowed by something much more important: the impact we had on 200 students from Robert F. Kennedy school. The morning after our festivities, each and every student received a sleep-themed gift bag, and Leesa fulfilled every mattress donation request that came from the school, which means that more than 120 mattresses and 200 pillows were donated. It’s this thoughtful, charitable act that embodies everything for which Leesa stands: giving the gift of sleep to New Yorkers who need it and the belief that one good bed can change the life of a child. In other words, giving is in Leesa’s DNA and, lucky for us, so is exceptional sleep.

For the next month, Leesa is offering Refinery29 readers the chance to impact the life of a child. Every order placed with the code REFINERY will go toward providing mattresses to students in the New York City area.

