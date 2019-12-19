Easy Gifts That Will Wow Your Boss

Christmas is a week away with the New Year following shortly after — and who's the last name standing on our gift lists? The boss. Whether you work for one who's worthy of gifting or are more on the just need-to-save-face front, picking the right present is a delicate dance of looking try-hard but making it easy. Since it's so last minute and holiday-shopping tanks are running on empty, we went ahead and did the heavy gift-idea lifting for you.
Scroll on to shop our top affordable-unique picks intended to wow the good, the bad, and the ugly of bosses — without too much effort on your part. ("World's Best Boss" mugs not included.)
Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.
Art mirrors life in this sculptural stand crafted to support your boss's phone when their hands are otherwise occupied.
Tech Tools Hand Cell Phone Holder, $, available at Amazon
Hopefully, your boss likes to share.
Milk Bar Assorted Cookie Tin, $, available at Milk Bar
If your boss loves tea, this cozy mitten-shaped infuser will make their holiday.
Fred & Friends COZY UP Mitten Silicone Tea Infuser, $, available at Amazon
For your horoscope-obsessed work leader, an artfully packaged bar of zodiac soap.
Danielle Kroll Zodiac Bar Soap, $, available at Anthropologie
A stylish and sustainable vessel for your boss to tote their packed work lunches in.
Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag, $, available at Amazon
Bring some joy to a stone-cold boss's desk space.
Lula's Garden Joy Garden (Limited Edition), $, available at Lula's Garden
For big-kid bosses only.
Hello Kitty Lucky Stars Candy Tins, Set of 3, $, available at Cost Plus World Market
A sleek fob so your boss can easily secure their keys and work-badge — and you can easily locate it when she leaves it in the office bathroom, again.
CRAFTMEmore Horseshoe Keyring (Gold), $, available at Amazon
A sweet replacement for the pricier spa-treatment option.
Herbivore Natural Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist, $, available at Amazon
For your dumpling-loving boss: a squishy, battery-operated light that will brighten up their workspace.
Smoko UO Exclusive Dumpling Light, $, available at Urban Outfitters
"You're Not The Boss Of Me" Mug
An ironic mug to be gifted on a case-by-case basis.
Wittsy Glassware Not The Boss Of Me Cat Mug, $, available at Amazon
Or, you can opt for a much safer coffee option with this chic ceramic travel mug.
Ello Jane Ceramic Travel Mug with Slider Lid, $, available at Amazon
Monogrammed Initial Stationery
A set of simple yet elegant stationery they'll actually use.
Minted Letterpress Stationery Set (20), $, available at Minted
A solid choice if your boss is the fancy-hand kind.
L'Occitane Almond Delicious Hand Cream, 2.6 oz, $, available at Amazon
For compliment-worthy bosses: this ten-pack of statement pencils is more thoughtful and stylish desk decor than it is note-taking material.
ban.do Compliment Pencil Set – Assorted Set of Ten, $, available at ban.do
A small but cute something to help them keep track of their keys in office — so you don't have to help search anymore come EOD.
Twone White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder, $, available at Amazon
You've heard of house slippers? Well, these are your boss-worthy office slippers.
Nordstrom Puffer Slipper, $, available at Nordstrom
Click HERE to read more from Refinery29
Leave a Reply