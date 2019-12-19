Easy Gifts That Will Wow Your Boss

Christmas is a week away with the New Year following shortly after — and who's the last name standing on our gift lists? The boss. Whether you work for one who's worthy of gifting or are more on the just need-to-save-face front, picking the right present is a delicate dance of looking try-hard but making it easy. Since it's so last minute and holiday-shopping tanks are running on empty, we went ahead and did the heavy gift-idea lifting for you.

Scroll on to shop our top affordable-unique picks intended to wow the good, the bad, and the ugly of bosses — without too much effort on your part. ("World's Best Boss" mugs not included.)

Hand-Shaped Phone Holder

Art mirrors life in this sculptural stand crafted to support your boss's phone when their hands are otherwise occupied.

Tech Tools Hand Cell Phone Holder, $, available at Amazon

Assorted Milk Bar Cookie Tin

Hopefully, your boss likes to share.

Milk Bar Assorted Cookie Tin, $, available at Milk Bar

Silicone-Mitten Tea Infuser

If your boss loves tea, this cozy mitten-shaped infuser will make their holiday.

Fred & Friends COZY UP Mitten Silicone Tea Infuser, $, available at Amazon

Zodiac Bar Soap

For your horoscope-obsessed work leader, an artfully packaged bar of zodiac soap.

Danielle Kroll Zodiac Bar Soap, $, available at Anthropologie

BAGGU Reusable Shopping Tote

A stylish and sustainable vessel for your boss to tote their packed work lunches in.

Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag, $, available at Amazon

Succulent Garden

Bring some joy to a stone-cold boss's desk space.

Lula's Garden Joy Garden (Limited Edition), $, available at Lula's Garden

Hello Kitty Candy Tin

For big-kid bosses only.

Hello Kitty Lucky Stars Candy Tins, Set of 3, $, available at Cost Plus World Market

Horseshoe Keyring

A sleek fob so your boss can easily secure their keys and work-badge — and you can easily locate it when she leaves it in the office bathroom, again.

CRAFTMEmore Horseshoe Keyring (Gold), $, available at Amazon

Rose Face Mist

A sweet replacement for the pricier spa-treatment option.

Herbivore Natural Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist, $, available at Amazon

Portable Dumpling Light

For your dumpling-loving boss: a squishy, battery-operated light that will brighten up their workspace.

Smoko UO Exclusive Dumpling Light, $, available at Urban Outfitters

"You're Not The Boss Of Me" Mug

An ironic mug to be gifted on a case-by-case basis.

Wittsy Glassware Not The Boss Of Me Cat Mug, $, available at Amazon

Ceramic Travel Mug

Or, you can opt for a much safer coffee option with this chic ceramic travel mug.

Ello Jane Ceramic Travel Mug with Slider Lid, $, available at Amazon

Monogrammed Initial Stationery

A set of simple yet elegant stationery they'll actually use.

Minted Letterpress Stationery Set (20), $, available at Minted

Almond Delicious Hand Cream

A solid choice if your boss is the fancy-hand kind.

L'Occitane Almond Delicious Hand Cream, 2.6 oz, $, available at Amazon

Compliment Pencil Set

For compliment-worthy bosses: this ten-pack of statement pencils is more thoughtful and stylish desk decor than it is note-taking material.

ban.do Compliment Pencil Set – Assorted Set of Ten, $, available at ban.do

Magnetic Cloud Keyholder

A small but cute something to help them keep track of their keys in office — so you don't have to help search anymore come EOD.

Twone White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder, $, available at Amazon

Puffer Slippers

You've heard of house slippers? Well, these are your boss-worthy office slippers.

Nordstrom Puffer Slipper, $, available at Nordstrom

