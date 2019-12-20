Best Sales During Christmas

When you’ve got a shopping habit like ours — make that a shopping job — you find yourself saving more pieces to a wish list that seems to know no limits. And while we’ll certainly pay full price for the goods we really want (see our series The Sell-Out for the things that cannot be slept on), the siren call of a short-lived sale paired with clearance tab treasure hunting is what really gets our blood pumping here on the R29 Shopping Team.

We see so much good stuff on sale, in fact; that we just had to start sharing it with you. Welcome to The Score, our new home for the best marked-down goods from all of our most-browsed shopping destinations. Anytime we hear about a special promotion or one-off deal, we’ll add it to this page — the good stuff only. So if you’re a deal-hunter like us, bookmark this post and check back often, because as all savvy shoppers know, the best sales don’t last long.

You can consider this roundup your best source for finding the deepest discounts, select fleeting promos, and occasionally that unicorn item that never seems to go on markdown. All of our eagle-eyed editors will be contributing, so if there's something you're specifically looking for, don't be shy to give us a shout in the comments. We're here to help you nab that deal.

Mango

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Select new winter goods are up to 50% off

Promo Code: None

Mango and its plus-size imprint, Violeta are offering a secret 50%-off discount on new fall/winter collection pieces. Follow this link for a limited time.

Mango Camel Wool Coat, $, available at Mango

BaubleBar

Dates: Limited time

Sale: An additional 25% off site-wide; There's also a major clearance section

Promo Code: GIFT25

BaubleBar’s jewels are already notoriously well-priced, making any additional discount a dangerous add-to-cart enabling tool. With select sale items up to 75% off, there’s too much arm, ear, finger, and neck candy to count.

BaubleBar Necklace Set, $, available at BaubleBar

J.Crew

Dates: Now – December 19

Sale: Up to 50% off your puchase; up to 60% of select last-minute gifts

Promo Code: GONUTS

For a limited time, the masters of prep are taking an additional 50% off your purchase, and 60% off select last-minute gifts.

J.Crew Colorblock Mockneck Sweater, $, available at J. Crew

W Concept

Dates: Now – December 22

Sale: Up to 85% off select items, plus an additional 15% off at checkout

Promo Code: WINTER15

The Korean online concept shop is the place to go if you want to discover international designers that you can't find anywhere else.

MH11 Half Trench Coat Jacket, $, available at W Concept

H&M

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 50% select Winter Sale items; an additional 10% off first-time orders

Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

There are some serious deals to be found at H&M’s, and if you join their loyalty program you can take an additional 10% off.

H&M Padded Parka with Hood, $, available at H&M

Anthropologie

Dates: December 19

Sale: An additional 30% off full-price dresses; an extra 30% off all sale items

Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

Anthro’s sale section is one of our favorite places with new pieces marked down and discounts pushing 70%, and right now all of their full-priced dresses are 30% off.

Yumi Kim Anthropologie Burnout Velvet Maxi Dress, $, available at Anthropologie

Revolve

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 65% off; an additional 10% off first-time orders

Promo Code: Provided with newsletter signup

Los Angeles-based Revolve boasts discounts of up to 65% in their sale section, and offers 10% off all first-time orders.

L'Academie L'Academie Lenny Mini Bucket Bag, $, available at Revolve

Everlane

Dates: Now – Until it sells out

Sale: Choose What You Pay

Promo Code: None

You’ll often find us lurking on Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section. An overlooked resource for colors that lean towards the seasonal, we’re constantly skimming this page for prices that are even lower than Everlane’s already-competitive standard ones.

Everlane The Oversized Alpaca Crew, $, available at Everlane

Amazon



Dates: Limited time

Sale:

Promo code: None — discounts marked on site

Keep your eyes on Amazon’s Lightning deals page for savings on in-house brands like Daily Ritual and The Drop, along with crowd-pleasing labels like Herschel Supply Co., Calvin Klein, and Levi’s. And for today only, enjoy up to 50% off the viral coat brand Orolay.

Orolay Orolay Women's Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood, $, available at Amazon

Need Supply

Dates: Now – January 4

Sale: 20% off site-wide

Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

The indie retailer is celebrating the holiday with their Snocap Sale, offering 20% off of the entire site.

Need Supply Co. Evelyn Midi Skirt In Midnight, $, available at Need Supply

Backcountry

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 30% off Built by Backcountry

Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

Patagonia and North Face don't usually come cheap, but outdoor site Backcountry has a selection of fall-ready styles on sale for up to 65% off. Plus you get free 2-day shipping on orders over $50.

Backcountry Sherpa Snap-Up Pullover, $, available at Backcountry

Net-A-Porter

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 70% off (some exclusions apply)

Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

Rarely-discounted Net-a-Porter has gone into markdown, with discount of up to 70% on a slew of designer items. Don’t know where to start? Shop their Editor’s Picks here.

Jimmy Choo Leni crystal-embellished suede shoulder bag, $, available at Net-A-Porter

Walmart

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Markdowns on selected styles

Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

Often associated with inexpensive shopping, Walmart is a goldmine of goods that aren't only sharply priced but are also undeniably stylish to boot.

Circus by Sam Edelman Cumberland Bootie, $, available at Walmart

Aerie

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 60% off all sweaters; all undies 10 for $30; up to 50% off the Aerie Collection

Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

Celebrate the holidays with Aerie, getting your essentials at a discount. Plus, order by December 21 for free 2-day shipping on orders of $75.

Aerie Aerie Snowday Cable Sweater, $, available at American Eagle Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Dates: Limited time

Sale: An additional 25% off orders of three items or more; an additional 20% off orders of two items; an additional 15% off one item

Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

Urban Outfitters’ sale section currently yields a trove of dresses, rompers, and skirts. Nab the essential components of your transitional wardrobe before this sale goes away for good.

BDG Color Corduroy High-Rise Mom Pant, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Antidote

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 60% off select sale items

Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site

This eco-forward e-boutique carries all of our favorite sustainably-minded lines: Carleen, Mara Hoffman, Stella McCartney and Veja, to name just a few. They’re in full markdown mode with discounts of up to 60% off.

Soko Mari Curved Dangle Earrings, $, available at Antidote+

Madewell

Dates: Now – December 20

Sale: An additional 30% off site-side

Code: OHWOW

You can thank the dropping mercury for Madewell’s latest sale — they’re knocking 30% off both full-priced and sale items for a limited time.

Madewell Baybrook Pullover Sweater, $, available at Madewell

& Other Stories

Dates: Limited time

Sale: An additional 10% off first-time orders

Promo Code: Provided with newsletter signup

The Swedish company that singlehandedly keeps us up-to-date on the latest trends is offering 10% off first-time orders, including on their sale section.

& Other Stories Floral Modal Blend Mini Dress, $, available at & Other Stories

Matches Fashion

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 60% off sale items; an additional 10% off all orders

Promo Code: EXTRA10

Have you been eyeing uber-cool, on-trend e-tailer Matches, but have yet to take the plunge on one of their expertly curated designer finds? With markdowns of up to 60% off, now might be the time to dive in.

Nili Lotan Alana leopard-print silk shirt, $, available at Matches Fashion

