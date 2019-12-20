Meghan Markle’s Favorite Frocks

You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what‘s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.

When you see something you like on a Duchess — a pair of flats or a clutch bag, for example, maybe even a dainty ring — don’t get too attached unless you plan to act fast. There’s an unwritten law of sartorial science suggesting that from just one minute an item spends on the backs of royalty comes instantaneous brand relevancy and a waitlist of thousands. But lucky for us, a recent sold-out look straight out of the spotlight is back in stock, so get those credit cards ready before this window of retail opportunity shuts again.

One of the most noteworthy things about the Sussexes’ 10-day royal tour of South Africa, at least from a wardrobe perspective, was Meghan Markle‘s thoughtful approach to dressing from the moment she touched down in Cape Town with her prince in tow. This included a utilitarian-style Staud dress that flew off the cyber shelves when she was first pictured in it back in September. The long-hemmed, billowing ensemble was appropriately suited for the Duchess’s mosque visit, and the fact that it was made of 100% recycled nylon reflects her commitment to curating a more responsible closet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sarah Staudinger (@staud) on Dec 17, 2019 at 3:21pm PST

Throughout the tour, Meghan used her super-public platform to highlight brands whose missions are deeply rooted in sustainability (think Everlane and Mayamiko). She also revisited a number of top hits from previous public appearances to make the not-so-subtle point that by avoiding outfit rewears, consumers are simply perpetuating a culture of wastefulness.

Her versatile olive-green dress, retailing for $350, was instantly popular for obvious reasons. It’s easy to style, even easier to wear (and rewear), and it’s a casual look that’s totally princess-approved. While it’s been pretty much impossible to find the eco-friendly frock anywhere since it sold out, Christmas has come early thanks to the elves at Staud who have made the style available again for pre-order.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results