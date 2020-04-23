If you decide to exercise while you're pregnant, you'll likely have to upgrade your fitness wardrobe, incorporating some maternity workout clothes into the mix. Leggings are soft and stretchy, sure, but eventually, you'll need something that's meant to accommodate and support a baby bump.

The size of your belly isn't the only thing that changes what you need from your workout clothes, though. You'll probably need a more supportive sports bra, for instance. You might also find that you overheat more easily while pregnant, and require lighter fabrics.

We rounded up the best maternity workout clothes on the market right now. And hey, there's no law saying you have to wear fitness gear to the gym. These pieces are cute and comfy enough for anything from a prenatal yoga class to to a run to an afternoon spent lounging on the couch.

Beyond The Bump Mesh Maternity Tank Top

Your body temp tends to run a little hotter when you're expecting, making this sleeveless mesh top perfect.

Beyond the Bump Mesh Maternity Tank Top, $, available at A Pea in the Pod

Bravado Designs 'Body Silk' Seamless Yoga Maternity / Nursing Bra

This wire-free nursing bra is great before and after the baby comes. It has removable foam cups for extra comfort. It also includes nursing clips, making it easier to breastfeed.

Bravado Designs Maternity/Nursing Bra, $, available at Nordstrom

Old Navy Maternity Rollover-Waist Yoga Shorts

Comfy yoga shorts are a must when expecting. This pair has an expandable rollover waist, making it easy to adjust as your belly grows (or shrinks, postpartum).

Old Navy Maternity Yoga Shorts, $, available at Old Navy

Ginkana Maternity Hoodie

On days you need a little extra coverage but still want to breath, this airy hoodie is perfect.

GINKANA Maternity Hoodie, $, available at Amazon

Blanqi Maternity Belly Support Leggings

We love a high-waist, especially during pregnancy, when your bump needs the extra lift. These leggings have a built-in belly band and an X-shaped supportive panel that's designed to take pressure off your lower back. Heaven.

Blanqi , $, available at Blanqi

Reebok Seamless Maternity Tank

This tank is made from ultra-stretchy fabric, so it'll adapt to your growing belly. Wear it months one through nine; it'll never sag or strain.

Reebok Seamless Maternity Tank, $, available at Reebok

Hard Tail Roll Down Bootleg Flare Pant

Roll-down yoga pants are a great option for a growing belly. Keep the waistband folded down, or pull it up over your bump for some extra support.

Hard Tail Bootleg Flare Pant, $, available at Amazon

