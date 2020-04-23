Halle Berry Shaves Her Daughter’s Head

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 15: Halle Berry arrives for the Special Screening Of Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Halle Berry’s daughter recently learned what can happen to your hair when you spend too much time in the pool — and unfortunately, the damage called for a pretty drastic hair makeover.

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon in a virtual interview for The Tonight Show, Berry shared that her two children, daughter Nahla Ariela and son Maceo-Robert, have been spending quite a bit of time at home swimming in their pool. Usually, Berry tends to keep her kids out of the public eye, but lately, she has been giving glimpses into their life as they shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Apparently, all that pool time took a toll on Nahla’s hair, but Nahla – who is 12 – was convinced that she could take care of her hair by herself. “No Mom! I don’t want you to touch my hair!” Berry recounted her daughter telling her. But, while doing homework together, Nahla asked Berry to feel the hair on the back of her head. “All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur,” Berry told Fallon. “I can’t even get my finger in it, and I’m pulling and she’s screaming.”

Berry said that she tried to stay calm and do her best to detangle her daughter’s hair, but all the conditioner and patience in the world couldn’t undo what had been done. After half an hour of conditioning and patient attempts to work out the tangles, it only got tighter, Berry claimed. As a last resort, Berry had to shave off her daughter’s hair, and now Nahla is “bald in the back.”

“She was not cool with that, but it was our only option. But now she gets it,” Berry explained. “I was like, ‘First of all, maybe you’ll let your mother help you. And second of all, you learned you gotta brush your hair. Every day, you gotta brush your hair.’”

Let her story be a lesson to us all in quarantine.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results