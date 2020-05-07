Stylish Women Matching Sets

While it used to be that wearing a certain shade or pattern head-to-toe felt uninspired, this season's outfit du jour is anything but. Seemingly overnight, the two-piece, matching set – especially those the sweatsuit variety — has skyrocketed in popularity (and accessibility); now, there's nary a website to shop without spotting at least one of these playful co-ords. If we've learned anything from diving deep into the depths of Instagram and TikTok over the past few weeks, it's that perfectly paired ensembles are having a major moment, encouraging us all to go over-the-top, matchy-matchy this season.
So, discerning shoppers that we are, we took our infatuation with the trend a step further, embarking on a cyber journey across all favorite retail destinations (think Anthropologie, Free People, Pact, and more) in search of the best coordinated outfit inspiration. From polished loungewear to patterned skirt sets and everything in between, we found that there's a matching set to be had in all apparel categories. So sit back, relax, and shop your way towards a stylish new stay-at-home uniform from the roundup ahead to get you through the rest of lockdown… and beyond.
& Other Stories Wide Leg Cupro Blend Cropped Trousers, $, available at & Other Stories
& Other Stories Cupro Blend Relaxed Fit Shirt, $, available at & Other Stories
Storets Katie Sweat 2-Piece Set, $, available at Storets
HappyxNature Sunbeam Skirt, $, available at HappyxNature
Happy x Nature Sunbeam Top, $, available at HappyxNature
H&M Short Cotton Top, $, available at H&M
H&M Patterned Cotton Skirt, $, available at H&M
Free People Gia Set, $, available at Free People
Buxom Couture Crop Top and Wide Leg Pant Set, $, available at CoEdition
Lacausa Arlo Trouser, $, available at LACAUSA
Lacausa Hazel Jacket, $, available at LACAUSA
Frank & Oak Linen-Tencel High-Waisted Shorts, $, available at Frank & Oak
Frank & Oak The Flat Rib Tank Top, $, available at Frank & Oak
Out From Under Daisy Tie-Dye Tank Top, $, available at Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Daisy Tie-Dye Lounge Pant, $, available at Urban Outfitters
PACT Essential Drawstring Short, $, available at PACT
PACT Essential Zip Hoodie, $, available at PACT
Everlane The Washable Silk Pajama Set, $, available at Everlane
Universal Standard Bridget Jogger – Forest Green, $, available at Universal Standard
Universal Standard Lauren Core Sweatshirt – Forest Green, $, available at Universal Standard
Flora Nikrooz Harbor Sleep Set, $, available at Anthropologie
COS Lyocell-Linen Lightweight Wrap Top, $, available at COS
COS Lyocell-Linen Elasticated Pants, $, available at COS
Stelen Yasmin Sweater Skirt Set, $, available at Need Supply
