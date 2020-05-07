Wellness Themed Gifts For Mother’s Day

We all know a mom who is way into wellness. They were dumping sea moss into their smoothies way before Kim Kardashian said it was cool. They have capital-O Opinions about whether CBD works. They're constantly after you to visit their amazing acupuncture place — just once!
This Mother's Day gift guide is for them. We rounded up the coolest wellness-related gifts on the market. We included old standbys (what would a wellness-loving mom do without leggings?) and next-big-things (self-cleaning water bottle, anyone?).
Swipe through to pick out the perfect present for the moms in your life. And maybe grab something for yourself, too.
HAOMA Calming Temple Balm
Rub this moisturizing balm on your temples and breathe deeply; the plant extracts can help you think more clearly.
Haoma Calming Temple Balm, $, available at HAOMA
Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack
Every mom needs a classy neoprene bag to take to the gym, the yoga studio, and everywhere else.
Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack, $, available at Dagne Dover
Souk Jade Gua Sha Scraping Board
Gua sha boards are the new jade rollers. They've been all over Instagram lately. Using one to give yourself an at-home face massage is meant to tighten the skin and increase lymphatic drainage.
Souk Jade Gua Sha Scraping Board, $, available at Souk
Town & Anchor Balancing Skin Oil
If you're going to give a trendy new gua sha tool this Mother's Day, pair it with a face oil. This one claims to heal problematic skin, reduce acne, and clarify the complexion.
Town & Anchor Balancing Skin Oil, $, available at Town & Anchor
Lululemon Diamond Dye Align Pant
A classic, buttery-soft legging, updated with a subtle-but-stylish tie dye print.
lululemon Align Pant 25" Diamond Dye, $, available at lululemon
Crossrope Weighted Jump Rope
The jump rope is the unsung hero of the cardio world. This one is weighted, and a great addition to any home gym.
Crossrope Crossrope Jump Rope, $, available at Crossrope
Copina Co. Plant-Based Collagen Booster
The hype around collagen powder isn't dying down. It's thought to benefit your skin and your joints.
Copina Co Plant-Based Collagen Booster, $, available at Copina Co
Psychic Sisters Amethyst Crystal Water Bottle
This water bottle is the perfect starting place for the crystal curious… Or a great addition to the full-blown devotee's growing collection.
Psychic Sisters Amethyst Crystal Water Bottle, $, available at ASOS
BlanQuil Quilted Weighted Blanket
Weighted blankets have undoubtedly been having a moment, and science backs them up. They’re thought to bust stress and help you drift off.
Bath & Body Works Quilted Weighted Blanket, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond
LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle
Everyone needs a chic water bottle. This one cleans itself — great for busy moms.
LARQ 17 oz Water Bottle, $, available at Amazon
Samaya Meditation Cushion
If the trendy mom in your life doesn't already have a "zen den" in their house, help get them started with this meditation cushion.
Samaya Meditation Cushion, $, available at Amazon
Verilux HappyLight Liberty Natural Spectrum Energy Lamp
Getting enough vitamin D is vital to our happiness. A light therapy lamp like this one can help reverse stuck-inside blues. (When we're allowed to travel again, it's great for jet lag too.)
Verilux HappyLight Liberty Natural Spectrum Energy Lamp, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond
Manduka Eko Yoga Mat
Yoga isn't going out of style any time soon, so having a top-notch yoga mat is key.
Athleta eKO 4mm 71" Mat by Manduka®, $, available at Athleta
Lab To Beauty Green Cure Mask
This mask is super soothing, and the greenish color makes for a great selfie. Perfect for anyone who needs a little bit of more "me time" in their wellness routine.
Lab to Beauty The Green Cure Mask, $, available at Lab To Beauty
