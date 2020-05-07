Wellness Themed Gifts For Mother’s Day

We all know a mom who is way into wellness. They were dumping sea moss into their smoothies way before Kim Kardashian said it was cool. They have capital-O Opinions about whether CBD works. They're constantly after you to visit their amazing acupuncture place — just once!

This Mother's Day gift guide is for them. We rounded up the coolest wellness-related gifts on the market. We included old standbys (what would a wellness-loving mom do without leggings?) and next-big-things (self-cleaning water bottle, anyone?).

Swipe through to pick out the perfect present for the moms in your life. And maybe grab something for yourself, too.

HAOMA Calming Temple Balm

Rub this moisturizing balm on your temples and breathe deeply; the plant extracts can help you think more clearly.

Haoma Calming Temple Balm, $, available at HAOMA

Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack

Every mom needs a classy neoprene bag to take to the gym, the yoga studio, and everywhere else.

Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack, $, available at Dagne Dover

Souk Jade Gua Sha Scraping Board

Gua sha boards are the new jade rollers. They've been all over Instagram lately. Using one to give yourself an at-home face massage is meant to tighten the skin and increase lymphatic drainage.

Souk Jade Gua Sha Scraping Board, $, available at Souk

Town & Anchor Balancing Skin Oil

If you're going to give a trendy new gua sha tool this Mother's Day, pair it with a face oil. This one claims to heal problematic skin, reduce acne, and clarify the complexion.

Town & Anchor Balancing Skin Oil, $, available at Town & Anchor

Lululemon Diamond Dye Align Pant

A classic, buttery-soft legging, updated with a subtle-but-stylish tie dye print.

lululemon Align Pant 25" Diamond Dye, $, available at lululemon

Crossrope Weighted Jump Rope

The jump rope is the unsung hero of the cardio world. This one is weighted, and a great addition to any home gym.

Crossrope Crossrope Jump Rope, $, available at Crossrope

Copina Co. Plant-Based Collagen Booster

The hype around collagen powder isn't dying down. It's thought to benefit your skin and your joints.

Copina Co Plant-Based Collagen Booster, $, available at Copina Co

Psychic Sisters Amethyst Crystal Water Bottle

This water bottle is the perfect starting place for the crystal curious… Or a great addition to the full-blown devotee's growing collection.

Psychic Sisters Amethyst Crystal Water Bottle, $, available at ASOS

BlanQuil Quilted Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets have undoubtedly been having a moment, and science backs them up. They’re thought to bust stress and help you drift off.

Bath & Body Works Quilted Weighted Blanket, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond

LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

Everyone needs a chic water bottle. This one cleans itself — great for busy moms.

LARQ 17 oz Water Bottle, $, available at Amazon

Samaya Meditation Cushion

If the trendy mom in your life doesn't already have a "zen den" in their house, help get them started with this meditation cushion.

Samaya Meditation Cushion, $, available at Amazon

Verilux HappyLight Liberty Natural Spectrum Energy Lamp

Getting enough vitamin D is vital to our happiness. A light therapy lamp like this one can help reverse stuck-inside blues. (When we're allowed to travel again, it's great for jet lag too.)

Verilux HappyLight Liberty Natural Spectrum Energy Lamp, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond

Manduka Eko Yoga Mat

Yoga isn't going out of style any time soon, so having a top-notch yoga mat is key.

Athleta eKO 4mm 71" Mat by Manduka®, $, available at Athleta

Lab To Beauty Green Cure Mask

This mask is super soothing, and the greenish color makes for a great selfie. Perfect for anyone who needs a little bit of more "me time" in their wellness routine.

Lab to Beauty The Green Cure Mask, $, available at Lab To Beauty

