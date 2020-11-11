Bath & Body Works Holiday Gift

If you're still recovering from the festivities of last weekend and looking for an easy, yet productive item to check off your to-do list, consider some early holiday shopping. So many retailers have already starting rolling out their seasonal gift guides, including everyone's favorite candle superstore: Bath & Body Works.

Along with an extensive assortment of scented 3-wick candles — in new winter fragrance varietals like fresh-cut pine and warm cinnamon snickerdoodle — Bath & Body Works just released its most gift-able collection of the entire calendar year. From full-sized advent calendars to soothing aromatherapy bath sets, scroll through to see and shop the best of B&BW's 2020 holiday gift sets. While you're at it, snag a few cozy coffee-table candles for yourself — two birds, one stone.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Gingham Advent Calendar Gift Set

If you're shopping for a Bath & Body Works stan, consider splurging on the hero gift: this adorable gingham advent calendar.

Bath & Body Works GINGHAM Advent Calendar Gift Set, $, available at Bath & Body Works

Warm Vanilla Sugar Gift Box Set

If the cinnamon snickerdoodle candle piqued your interest, go ahead and add this sweet vanilla-scented gift box to your cart.

Bath & Body Works WARM VANILLA SUGAR Gift Box Set, $, available at Bath & Body Works

Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint Gift Set

Expect this Eucalyptus Spearmint set to sell out fast. The aromatherapy fragrance is the brand's best-seller normally, but those relaxing vibes are especially in high-demand at the tail-end of 2020. (It even comes with a travel hand sanitizer, a true sign of the times.)

Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy EUCALYPTUS SPEARMINT Gift Set, $, available at Bath & Body Works

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results