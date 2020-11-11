AirPods Robot Vacuums Black Friday Tech Deals

Despite a tumultuous 2020 year, there are a few excellent things to look forward to: including (but not limited to!) the new year just around the corner AND a plethora of budget-happy Black Friday deals — many of which are already rolling out on the tech front. We're talking everything from Apple's famed AirPods Pros to Amazon's bestselling Echos and a whole lot more arriving well before Thanksgiving day.

Since many of us won't be traveling for the holidays, we'll be utilizing this prolonged time at home to upgrade our spaces with the biggest markdowns on the best high-tech gadgets we can get our virtual carts on — and we've got sleek kitchen appliances, entertainment-enhancing essentials, and home-office setup steals at the top of our shopping lists. We're keeping track of all the really good (and really early) deals on tech dropping from now through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So, scroll on and bookmark this page to check back (this is only the beginning).

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro, $, available at Amazon

Apple Apple Watch Series 3, $, available at Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $, available at Kohl's

Sony SONY PlayStation 4, $, available at Amazon

Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player, $, available at Best Buy

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results