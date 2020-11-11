Starbucks Adds Color-Changing Tumblers

This isn't your funky aunt's to-go cup collection. Last year, Starbucks served us a collection of glittery, bedazzled, and opulent hot cups and tumblers for the holidays. And while those go perfectly with long nails and a wrist full of bangles, this year, the coffee chain has taken a decidedly different turn. This year's theme is gradients, pastel hues, and almost psychedelic colorways. However, this is a holiday collection, so it's not without its glittery tumbler.

It's also worth pointing out that this year's gift card is especially elegant and stylish. Starbucks is also launching a foursome of festively-packaged Christmas Blend ground coffee. This year, the coffee superfan in your life is having a hard time without access to their daily fix, so it might be worth putting together a kit of supplies they need to make their favorite brew at home.

As the holidays close in on us, Starbucks refreshes its holiday stock with beloved color-changing cups. Because we're in the colder months, the offering is limited to hot cups but the five-pack tradition holds strong.

As with years past, Starbucks' holiday hot cups and tumblers are exclusively available in Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada. Be sure to head your local CDC's recommendations before setting out to track the cup you've set your sights on.

Holiday Color Changing Cup (16 oz.)

$3

Spending $3 on these cups to hold all the small gifts or knick-knacks you might exchange at a holiday party surely beats spending $3 on wrapping supplies.

Color Changing Hot Cup Set (6-pack, 16 oz. each)

$16.95

The moment you've all been waiting for: The color-changing six-pack. Happy holidays!

Bubble Mint Cold Cup (24 oz.)

$18.95

While there aren't color-changing cold cups, this holiday season has no shortage of venti cold cups.

Glitter Pink Swirl Cold Cup (24 oz)

$18.95

This is the seasonal tumbler that screams "Christmas" but is still very much on-theme for Valentine's Day in February.

Iridescent Tumbler (20 oz)

$27.95

You are too busy to make anything but tea in the mornings and that's fine.

