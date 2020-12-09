Gifts Under $50

The $50-price tag marks a significant threshold when it applies to gifts. Plunking down something close to that number says a lot of things to your recipient, like: “This gift is the equivalent of three Sweetgreen salads” and “I forewent a new pair of leggings so you could have something nice this year.” No matter where the $50-and-under gift falls on the hierarchy of your holiday shopping list, we’re here to make sure you have the coolest, most thoughtful (and did we mention wow-inducing?) gewgaw out there. And so we scoured the World Wide Web to find just that.

Depending on your budget, the $50-gift could be the splashiest present on your list, or it could be what you’re packing up and shipping out in multiples to your five closest friends (in lieu of your annual in-person Secret Santa). Whether it’s a kooky hand-blown glass tumbler set, a design-forward wine tote, or a decorative mobile that’s sure to delight their inner (and outer) child, we've got those ideas and more to ensure you get the best-present-giver award this season. Click through to see our 52 picks for the pluckiest gifts that won't cost you more than 50 buckeroos.

Sin Porcelain Macaroni Necklace

For your favorite pal who is dedicated to a life of loving, cherishing, and consuming pasta: an immortalized porcelain macaroni noodle on a gold-finished (or copper) chain.

SIN Porcelain Macaroni Necklace, $, available at Food52

Golde Cacao Turmeric Superfood Latte

Everything about this latte blend feels luxurious and health-promoting, from the coconut base to the antioxidant-rich cacao and immunity-boosting turmeric. Gift this to someone who needs to be reminded to slow down and take care of themselves.

Golde Cacao Turmeric Superfood Latte, $, available at golde

Cardinal Classic Films Jigsaw Puzzle

Twas the year of puzzles — and we're sure an under-$20 Jaws-themed jigsaw box is sure to delight the most avid puzzler in your life.

Cardinal Classic Films Jigsaw Puzzles, $, available at Firebox

