Best V-Waist Leggings

You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.

Leggings were already considered to be a pretty universal wardrobe staple even before a global pandemic forced us all to move indoors and the compressive pant went from off-duty weekend attire to everyday body-support necessity. Now, when shoppers catch wind of a supernaturally flattering pair, a virtual stampede to shop them ensues. This is precisely what happened on November 20, when a video posted by TikTok influencer @hannahschlenker showcased Aerie’s OFFLINE crossover leggings to her (almost) 700,000 followers and they completely sold out. (Although, they are still available and on sale in bike-short form!).

Normally, we’d wait until the style in question was back on the digital shelves before hyping them up in our Sell Out series. But, desperate times call for desperate measures. We combed the internet for every single serviceable dupe of the v-waisted leggings we could find — unearthing options from the likes of Nike, ASOS, Amazon’s Core 10 activewear label, and more. Rest assured, we’ll be updating this post the moment Aerie’s leggings are back in stock (we may or may not know when that’s going to happen, wink wink). In the meantime, but our lips are sealed for now.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Foxfit Athletica Crossover Waist Buttery Soft Leggings

We don’t always think of Etsy as a resource for activewear, but they really delivered this time — these crossover leggings are figure-flattering and buttery-soft.

Foxfit Athletica Crossover Waist Buttery-Soft Leggings, $, available at Etsy

Core 10 7/8 Crop Leggings with Crossover Waist

Leave it to Amazon to supply us with exactly what we’re looking for — in this case, a compressive crossover waist legging available in sizes XS – 3X.

Core 10 7/8 Crop Legging with Crossover Waist, $, available at Amazon

ASOS 4505 Legging with V-Waist

From Asos’s in-house activewear brand comes a cool crossover legging in an appealing blue hue.

ASOS 4505 Legging With V-Waist, $, available at ASOS

Nike 7/8 Cutout Tights

When on a leggings quest, Nike is one of our first stops — and we were psyched to find a olive drab pair with a v-shaped waist and a neat cutout detail, available in sizes XS- 3X.

Nike 7/8 Cutout Tights (XS – 3X), $, available at Nike

Lorna Jane Wrap Waistband Ankle Biter Tight

This under-the-radar activewear brand has one of the best in-stock dupes that we’ve seen — and they’re a perfect, go-with-everything basic black.

Lorna Jane Wrap Waistband Ankle Biter Tight, $, available at Lorna Jane

Wolven Summit Crossover Pocket Legging

If you’re over the basic black legging, look no further than Wolven — the brand recycled-poly leggings come in a variety of Coachella-ready prints. (And of course, the flattering crossover waist.)

Wolven Summit Crossover Pocket Legging, $, available at Wolven

Electric Yoga Maddox Speckled V-Waist Legging

A festive, sparkle-adjacent print makes these on-sale crossover leggings a great option for holiday wear.

Electric Yoga Maddox Speckled V-Waist Legging, $, available at Express

Beyond Yoga Overlap Waistband Legging

These space-dyed green tights come pretty close to Aerie’s version — which would explain why they’re almost sold out. (They do have sizes left in some other colorways, so if you like these, hop to it!)

Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure Overlap Waistband Legging, $, available at Beyond Yoga

Year Of Ours Veronica Legging

If tie-dye isn’t your speed, worry not — Year of Ours makes their Veronica silhouette in a variety of colors.

Year of Ours Veronica Legging, $, available at Revolve

Romwe Wide Waistband Sport Leggings

If you thought new leggings weren’t in your budget this month, think again — this crossover waistband pair is available for less than $10.

Romwe Wide Waistband Sports Leggings, $, available at Romwe

Lululemon

Reformation

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results