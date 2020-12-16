If you're like me, the sight of a highly curated, particularly arranged kitchen really gets ya going. (Based on this tweet I sent out, you all agree.) There's something about opening a refrigerator or pantry to see glossy containers filled with fresh produce, and glass tubs brimming with bubbly drinks or leftovers that entices my inner Marie Kondo. When I spot items out of place, no, it does not spark joy.

The Pinterest-inspired home doesn't have to be a mission impossible, however daunting it may seem to get it right within a small space. With the plethora of organizational tools available at a variety of retailers, it can be done and it will be Instagrammed. From cereal dispensers and modular dome jars to stackable canisters and stainless steel salad bowls — we found it all. Ahead, shop the best food storage containers to live your best-curated life on and off of social media.

One-Cup Freezer Pod Storage Tray

Progressive One-Cup Freezer Pod Storage Tray, $, available at Zulily

Fresh & Save 7 Piece Plastic Container Food Storage Set

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Fresh & Save 7 Piece Plastic Container Food Storage Set, $, available at Wayfair

EKOBO Recycled Bamboo Storage Jar Set

EKOBO Recycled Bamboo Claro Large Storage Jar Set, $, available at made trade

Urban Outfitters Small Bamboo Lidded Containers

Urban Outfitters Small Bamboo Lidded Container, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Typhoon Homeware Bread Storage Bin

Typhoon Homewares Bread Storage Bin, $, available at Food52

Dotted Line 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set

Dotted Line 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set, $, available at Wayfair

