Is Lana Del Rey Engaged

SEATTLE, WA – OCTOBER 02: Singer Lana Del Rey poses for a portrait during a visit to 107.7 The End on October 2, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

On Monday, during a performance of her new track “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Lana Del Rey fans spotted something glittering on her left ring finger. “Lana is engaged omg,” wrote @soldelreyna on Twitter. Another fan, @okchristy88, went even further: “Did Lana Del Rey get married? She has a ring on that finger on Jimmy Fallon.” And while engagement rumors have been flying since Del Rey was first seen wearing the ring on Halloween, according to People, her fans weren’t entirely wrong.

On Tuesday, a source confirmed to People that the Paradise singer is engaged to musician Clayton Johnson, who she met on a dating app, according to the publication’s source. Refinery29 reached out to Del Rey for a comment but did not hear back at the time of publishing. The source also claimed that the couple has been engaged for quite a while now. Either way, we can say with certainty that Del Rey is in possession of an unforgettable piece of jewelry.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey)

The ring, which also appeared on Del Rey’s Instagram prior to her appearance on The Tonight Show, as well as in the photo from Halloween, looks to be non-traditional — at least as it pertains to trending engagement rings — with a wrap-around design and at least one large stone. Both the Halloween photo and another from a November Snapchat video would have us believe that it is set on either a white gold or a platinum band.

Go to 00:56 of her Tonight Show performance to get a closer look at the ring.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results