Sleeping Bag Shoes

Campsite-friendly footwear is seemingly everywhere this winter, in iterations ranging from trek-worthy, snow-proof boots finished in quilted patterns to glorified inflated socks meant to function as actual miniature sleep sacks for your foot.

So what is it about the sleeping bag shoe that is so appealing? Perhaps it’s the popularity of quilted outerwear trickling down below the ankles, the increasingly blurred lines between high fashion and inclement-weather gear — we've got eyes on that North Face x Gucci collab — or some kind of need for extra comfort as we face a tumultuous upcoming decade.

Regardless, there’s no arguing that there’s something in the water right now — this cozier-than-thou footwear is invading our collective shopping carts. And we’re here for it, having rounded up some of the sweetest dream-inducing pairs that the World Wide Web has to offer. Click through to experience that foot hug you know you could use right about now.

Baffin Cush Booty

Whether you roll them up and take them on your next ski trip, or use them to keep your tootsies warm around the house, these cozy slippers are a great cold-weather buy.

Baffin Cush Slippers, $, available at Zappos

Sanuk Puff N Chill

Flip-flop-happy footwear brand Sanuk is also responsible for a line of padded footwear. Their aptly named “Puff N Chill” collection (heh, heh) consists of boots and mules in a rainbow of options, including this sunset-hued boot.

Sanuk Puff N Chill Cotton, $, available at Sanuk

The North Face Thermoball Eco Traction Mule

One of the most rugged outdoor brands we know also happens to make soft, insulating sleeping bag footwear in a variety of shapes and colors.

The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule V Wool, $, available at The North Face

Dearfoams Original Sleeping Bag Bootie Slipper

An affordable iteration for max indoor comfort in a variety of colors.

Dearfoams Original Quilted Nylon Warm Up Bootie Slipper, $, available at Dearfoams

