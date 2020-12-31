Beyoncé’s Holiday Gift Is A Massive F*ck You To 2020

Beyoncé is over 2020 and her family members have a hilarious gift from her to prove it. The award-winning singer gifted the women in her family custom gold and diamond necklaces that are a clever play on 2020 — with the pendant featuring the year shaped like a hand giving the middle finger. As if we didn’t already feel like Beyoncé had the ability to speak directly to our souls.

Angie Beyince, the singer’s cousin, shared a photo of the necklace. “@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace,” she wrote on Instagram. “When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both hilarious & deeply sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all it’s been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world.”

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, posted a photo of herself on Instagram sporting one of the new necklaces as well, expressing a very relatable feeling of exhaustion mixed with relief that this difficult year is coming to an end. “It is almost over and we are still here,” she wrote.

While she may not have been playing festivals or doing a world tour, Queen Bey has still had quite a busy year. She released her visual album Black is King this summer, as well as the Ivy Park x Adidas collection this fall. It seems like she’s also taken away some life lessons from 2020. In an interview for British Vogue’s December issue, the singer said, “I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.”

But while there might be some lessons to be found in 2020, we are with Beyoncé in giving one big middle finger to the year.

