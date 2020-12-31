David Beckham’s Boys Are Cute But They’re Not Soccer Fanatics

David Beckham is resigned to the fact that his sons are not following in his footsteps. Brooklyn, 21, above right, is more interested in photography and is now planning his wedding. David’s youngest son Cruz, 15, is a musician and aspires to have a show business career like his mother Victoria. Romeo, 16, (not pictured) is more interested in tennis than soccer. That leaves nine year old Harper to carry on the family tradition – indeed, she is already playing soccer every week (to David’s delight) and loves it.

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results