Pierre Cardin Was All About The Future

Little did we know that Pierre Cardin (who just died at the age of 98) created the suits that The Beatles wore in the photo that introduced them to the world. Their fashion was revolutionary at the time and nothing was ever the same afterward. Cardin was enormously influential in creating the mod sixties for both men and women- and design in general. He was openly inspired by the Apollo space program and futurism. Besides clothing, he designed textiles, furniture, and even buildings. Actually he was one of the architects of mid-century modern, which is so adored now.

Bottom photo: the Cardin museum in Paris 2014

