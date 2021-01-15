If you ask us, the absolute best gifts are edible. Very few have been known to reject a personal platter stacked full of warm cookies — or, better yet, a basket of cupcakes sprinkled and frosted to perfection. So, unless you have a bunch of sweets-opposed peeps on your Love Day gift lists, the fresh-baked treat idea is a good one.

Don't go the Willy-Wonka route and turn your kitchen into a chocolate factory this year — instead, switch off your stand mixer and enlist some help from the online pros. From Milk Bar to Sugarfina and Levain Bakery, the 22 sweet shops ahead will ship treats straight to you and your most-loved giftees' — no recipes, hot ovens, or dirty pans necessary.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Vosges Chocolate

Vosges website states: "We are on an everlasting quest for ingredients at the pinnacle of their taste profile, making it our mission to carefully select the finest ingredients Mother Nature and our farmer and artisan partners have to offer." And that's exactly what they do with their luxe truffle collections, chocolate bar gift sets, and Northwoods Cranberry Pecan Toffee. Plus, you can use code SACRED15 for 15% off your V-Day order.

Vosges Chocolate Exotic Truffle Collection, $, available at Vosges Chocolate

Milk Bar



While you won't necessarily get to snap your very own Instagram pic outside one of Milk Bar's infamous neon pink signs, you can still enjoy its many desserts by shopping online. Fresh-baked cakes, cake ball truffles, pie, and cookie tins are all on the menu — and now with new annual flavor offerings, too.

Milk Bar Cookie Faves Tin, $, available at Milk Bar

Dylan's Candy Bar



An NYC classic, Dylan's online sweet shop is brimming with tackle boxes of colorful candy creations — the shippable spread spans creative treats from bouquets of chocolate-covered donut pops to cake pops, signature chocolates, rainbow hard candies, and much more.

Dylan's Candy Bar Belgian Chocolate Covered Indulgence, $, available at Dylan's Candy Bar

Dancing Deer Baking Co

Hot tip from our comments section — upstate New York's Dancing Deer Baking Co has a box of molasses clove cookies that could make a grown R29 reader cry (OK, she didn't say that but the words "best" and "I've ever had" were used). Sadly, those are sold out for now so we suggest trying the sampler.

Dancing Deer Baking Co Deer Classics Gift Basket, $, available at Dancing Deer Baking Co

Uncommon Goods

An unexpected spot to find beautiful tasty treats is the internet's corner of curiosities, Uncommon Goods. Here's one example of a delightful little gift — a wine-shaped container filled with tasty truffles. Check out all of the small businesses and makers like this Pennsylvania-based baker, Neil Edley.

Uncommon Goods Bottle-of-Wine Chocolate Truffles Box, $, available at Uncommon Goods

Cheryl's Cookies



These are decorated and frosted with delicious buttercream icing. (Pssst, there's even an assortment of gluten-free options for our friends with food allergies.)

Cheryl's Cookies Cheryl's Long Stemmed Buttercream Frosted Cookie Flower, $, available at Cheryl's Cookies

Partake Foods

Indulge in this coveted black-owned brand that offers delicious cookies in every variety — you can even find vegan and gluten-free options here. Chocolate chips, cookie butter, and carrot cake flavors are abundantly available to ship right to your door.

Partake Soft Baked Cookie Butter Cookies, $, available at Partake Foods

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results