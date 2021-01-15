Selena Gomez Flowers In Hair

In the middle of winter, we normally find ourselves wrapped up in a sweater and dreaming of warmer days. That said, Selena Gomez’s latest Instagram post has us second-guessing whether florals, specifically floral hair accessories, are strictly reserved for spring and summer after all.

This morning, Gomez teased the release of her new single, “De Una Vez,” dropping tonight. For the announcement, she shared a never-before-seen portrait of herself wearing a soft pink floral maxi dress, with complementary flower buds placed in her long, wavy hair. “De Una Vez,” she captioned the photo. “Esta noche. Presave ahora. // Tonight. Presave Now.”

This photoshoot styling proves to be an unexpected choice for the middle of January. Perhaps it was inspired by the mood of a late summer night, or maybe Gomez was influenced by the serene cottagecore aesthetic inside her new home. Either way, this photo is making a strong case for wearing flowers in our hair year-round.

As for the down-the-back soft waves, they’re likely the work of some expertly-placed hair extensions, as the star has most recently sported a haircut just past her shoulders. The flowers themselves appear to be large chiffon hair pins, which actually make perfect sense during these arid winter months, as they don’t need to be fresh cut and won’t run the risk of wilting.

As we pine for longer days and the thought of seeing the sun outdoors, we think we’ll take some style inspiration from Gomez and add a few floral clips to our hair in the meantime.

