Best Mattress Deals

There are few things more worthy of investing in than sleep — after all, it's essential to our health and well-being. And while there are a number of nifty sleep-aid products designed to help us catch those Zs, the foundation of a truly restful night is literally the thing we lay on top of in order to get one: aka our mattress. Since the price tags on these big-ticket home buys don't come cheap (but it's also not something we want to cut corners on and lose sleep over), we're always on the hunt for deals that will help us save big. So, we sought out and lined up all the major President's Day mattress sales — including mattress brands we've previously reviewed — happening now: from sustainable DTC brands like Avocado and cult-favorite Saatva that use high-quality, organic, and antimicrobial materials to reliable retailer classics like Wayfair that offer a range of reviewer-approved and top-selling options.
Each person's individual snoozing style is largely determined by their body types and ticks, so finding the best mattress that accounts for your unique quirks is important. For sweat-prone sleepers? Opt for something cooling and temperature-controlled. For the eco-conscious? There are plenty of green and vegan options crafted to suit a sustainable lifestyle. No matter where you land on the sleep scale, a mattress that promotes healthy spinal alignment and applies supportive pressure evenly across your body is key. If you're already feeling burdened by choice, don't fret: in most cases, you can actually test out these products from the comfort of your own home with free 30-day sleep trials and money-back guarantees.
Scroll on for the top deals worth shopping your way to better sleep with today.
Sale: Enjoy $200 off any purchase of $1,000+
Dates: Now — February 15
Promo Code: None
Saatva The Saatva Classic Mattress, $, available at Saatva
Sale: Save $200 on Latex mattresses and $100 on Green or Vegan mattresses plus 2 free pillows with purchase
Dates: Now – February 22
Promo Code: FLAG200, GREEN100, 2FREEPILLOWS
Avocado Mattress Latex Mattress (Queen), $, available at Avocado Mattress
Sale: $399 of free accessories included with mattress purchase
Dates: Now – February 14
Promo Code: Discount with email signup
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, $, available at Nectar Sleep
Sale: Save 15% on mattresses and 10% on pillows, sheets, and duvets.
Dates: Now – February 21
Promo Code: None
Casper Best-Selling Bundle, $, available at Casper
Sale: Up to 70% off President's Day Clearance
Dates: Limited time
Promo Code: None
Wayfair Sleep Sleep 8" Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $, available at Wayfair
