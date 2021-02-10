Katy Perry’s Latest Hair Change

Any Katy Perry fan knows that the singer/songwriter has a flair for the dramatic when it comes to glam. Whether she’s performing at the Super Bowl halftime show or deliberating with Lionel Richie on American Idol, Perry loves to shock and awe with electric yellow eyeliner and platinum-blonde hair.

However, since giving birth to daughter Daisy Dove in late August 2020, Perry has been toning it down a bit, switching her colorful style and beauty aesthetic to a more retro ’70s vibe. Most recently, she’s traded her choppy blonde bob for a glossy jet-black color, waist-grazing extensions, and feathered curtain bangs — a quick glance at Perry’s latest Instagram post, and you might actually mistake her for Kacey Musgraves.

Perry showed off her back-to-black hair during a recent in-studio interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Kimmel himself even commented that he never knows what length or color she’s going to have her hair, so it’s a surprise every time she come on the show. “You know, I like to keep people on the edge of their seats,” Perry responded. “But also, when mom has a night off, she leans all the way in.”

For the night-out occasion, Perry paired her ’70s hair moment with a glossy nude lip, fluttery eyelash extensions, black heels, and a long-sleeve butterfly-print dress by designer Dundas. Of course, we’ll always love Perry with her very blonde pixie, but there’s something about her naturally dark hair — super long, parted straight down the middle, and accented with a face-framing fringe — that feels right for winter and perfectly on trend in 2021.

