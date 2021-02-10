Nightgown Wedding Dresses

Alert for all you nightgown-loving brides-to-be. The brand behind Instagram’s beloved feather pajamas released a new bridal collection, showcasing covetable frocks and the label’s first-ever wedding shoe.

With its selection of fancy pajama sets and cottagecore-esque nightgowns, Sleeper has been a go-to for nontraditional brides for some time now; just look at their Instagram photos for proof. But only in January 2020 did the brand officially delve into the category with its first official bridal collection. This collection marks the brand’s third addition to the line.

“We wanted to create something that came from [a] child’s drawings — from the time when we imagined ourselves as brides wearing lace, curtain veils at our grandmothers’ country houses,” Sleeper founders, Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa, shared in the press release. “We wanted to make this naive, childhood fantasy come true.” To do so, the brand’s founders tapped artists Masha Reva and Ivan Grabko to create the campaign, shot on the shore of the Black Sea. “We created decorations that took us back to childhood: A bed-sheet castle, [a] real wedding Cadillac, [a] guest table, and golden crowns made of tinfoil,” said Reva in the release. “Play, sincerity, and naivety are the emotions we wanted to evoke by our set-design. We immersed the film crew into childhood, where everything is real if you believe it to be.”

The new collection features two nightgown-like dress styles — the Paloma and the Opera — available in linen and silk and in two shades of white. Featuring lace, ruffle, and poofy details, the dresses are romantic, ethereal, and can be worn on and off the shoulder. The styles also come with a matching hairband (veil not included). The just-launched wedding flats are equally as delicate and dreamy, with a rounded toe and woven, silk bows. If wedding bells aren’t in your future, the shoes also come in pastel purple, green, and pink, as well as black.

Sleeper’s bridal collection also includes accessories, like elbow-length gloves, silk slips for pre-wedding events, and PJ sets. Shop the new pieces below — all of which are available now on Sleeper.com.

