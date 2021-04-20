Mother’s Day Gifts

Every year, we run through a frustratingly familiar line of questioning with our moms: “What do you want for [insert holiday/birthday/gift-giving occasion] this year?” And, every 365 days, the answer is the same: "Oh, I don’t really need anything.” Mom! Why are you so difficult to shop for? As a person who’s spent her life doing things for other people, she may not have her personal wish list at the ready. Plus, her taste is so specific — you’ve discovered many a previous year’s present collecting dust in a basement cabinet or stashed, still shrink-wrapped, in a dresser drawer. When it comes to the hard-to-crack giftees in your life, we will happily rise to the challenge — and Mother’s Day is one of our qualifying Olympian events.

Using our vast knowledge of the present-scape, we put on our “ungiftable” hats and combed the internet for inventive and useful Mother’s Day tokens that have your impossible-to-shop-for mom’s name written all over them. Whether it’s an organic cotton summer-weight coatigan, a fancy face covering from a heritage knitwear brand, or a bestselling rose-scented body butter, there’s a crowd-pleasing present ahead that will pass muster with your tough mother.

Vihannesmaa Tarhuri Oven Mitt

Are her cabinets filled with stained, charred polyester heat-proof gloves that have been kicking around since you were in short pants? Upgrade her stash of kitchen essentials with this vintage-inspired oven mitt from Marimekko — one of our most favorite mom-approved brands.

The Teardrop Tote in ReKnit

She’s the original toter of the “mom” bag — only now she wants to know where your chic, streamlined carryalls are coming from. Introduce her to the world of minimal baggage with the gift of Everlane’s fuss-free, recycled-polyester “teardrop” tote.

Casablanca Market Morccan Harissa

GlobeIn is one of our favorite resources for thoughtful gifting — the e-tailer sources artisan products from all around the world, and offers both a-la-carte shopping and monthly subscription boxes containing the best of their global, handmade finds. We know your mom will love integrating this smoky, spicy harissa into all of her meals — and you probably won’t mind finding this in the pantry the next time you pay your ’rents a visit.

