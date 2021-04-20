Carrie Underwood’s Hair Deserved An ACM Award

Carrie Underwood wowed at last night’s American Country Music Awards. While the country star did not receive any nominations this year, her live performance — a gospel medley duet with CeCe Winans — was a highlight from the night. Another talking point in today’s news? Underwood’s ACM Awards ensemble: a white Grecian gown, and waist-grazing, platinum hair extensions.

For the performance, the singer looked like a glittering vision sent down from above just to give us summer hair inspiration. Underwood wore a sparkling champagne-colored gown, but it was her hair that stole the stage. Thanks to the expert styling of Melissa Schleicher, Underwood’s blonde strands were styled in a center-parted, cascading blowout with just the right amount of wavy texture. Her makeup, also done by Schleicher, complemented the look with a smoky eye and a glossy, peach-toned lip.

Whether your hair is already long or, like the majority of celebrities, you plan to go the extension or weave route to achieve the look, the end result is nothing short of high glamour.

Opting for a wig or a weave is a great way to give yourself a quick makeover. There are a lot of options out there online, but luckily, there are some pretty great guides to point you in the right direction. For a look like Underwood’s, it’s about quality and quantity. This isn’t the kind of style you achieve with just a couple of clip-ins. It would require some strategic planning, hence our complete awe and respect for people like Schleicher who can make the rows of hidden hair look seamless.

For now, we will be rewatching Underwood’s performance and looking online for extensions that could help us reach that level of just-beamed-down-from-heaven style.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results