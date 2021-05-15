We Spent Hours Finding Amazon’s Most Loved Plus-Size Swimsuits

As the Spring transitions into Summer, we've got sunshine and water on our minds. Shopping for swimsuits when the weather warms, however, is not such a breezy affair if you're searching for stylish plus-size retailer options. Since plus-fashion is always playing catch up, fat folk have to wait twice as long for access to trends with inclusive sizing — and when such styles do appear, it's tricky to tell the bad from the good. To help curb some of your shopping fatigue, we spent many hours browsing Amazon's affordable selection of most loved plus-size swimsuits that are vetted by real reviewers.

Gone are the days of wearing a t-shirt into the pool. Say goodbye to the baggy trunks and gawd awful swim skirts. And, just in case you haven’t heard: everybody is a beach body! Ahead, take a swim through the most popular plus-size suits on Amazon — featuring everything from wild snake prints to stand-out florals, itty-bitty skimpy bikinis, and bombshell one-pieces.

Sovoyontee Plus Size High Waisted Tummy Control Swimsuit

This bathing suit is ultra-flattering with classic polka dots and a very high waist.

Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 4,518 reviews

Reviewers Say: "This bathing suit is AMAZING! I have not worn a two-piece in almost 5 years. I'm a size 18 with 40DDD. The top provides the support I need and I love the high-waisted bottoms. It is a perfect fit! I ordered a 2nd one in a different color. Ready to flaunt my curves on vacation in Mexico."

Dearlove Plus Size Strappy Mermaid Bikini

All you need is a red wig to make your dreams of livin' "Under the Sea" come to life.

Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 1,029 reviews

Reviewers Say: "I love the color and fit of this. I was kind of scared to wear a two-piece but I am so happy I chose this! I am 5'6 250lbs I ordered a 2x"

Daci One Piece Keyhole Suit

We imagine this rich red one-piece with its glamorous halter-neckline and keyhole cut-out on the likes of Hollywood bombshells.

Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 206 reviews

Reviewers Say: "Very flattering, my husband said he thinks it is the best-looking swimsuit I have worn. I wear a 20W and that is what I ordered so fits true to size. Feels very comfortable in it with a dash of sexy."

Allegrace Snake Print Convertible Bikini

Fashioned with convertible straps, you can transform this bikini into a bandeau-style suit. Plus, we're loving the white snake print as a cool and unexpected neutral.

Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 75 reviews

Reviewers Say: "Got this in a 3x. Fits great! I’m 5’10, my bra size is typically 40ddd, and pants are usually between 16-18w. Love this suit!"

