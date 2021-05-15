Rihanna debuts new hairstyle; flaunts her long less in mini white crochet dress

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna is known to be a fashion icon. She has often put forward some stunning looks, brought back old-school styles and continues to be a force to reckon with.
On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer, entrepreneur, and fashion mogul posted some stunning pictures on her Instagram. She was promoting the latest launch from Fenty Skin. In these pictures, she wore a white mini crochet dress, white heels from Bottega Veneta worth $930 (Rs. 68,296 approx). She completed the look with some stunning accessories and a beautiful braided hairdo. She captioned the post, “"Touch dat BUTTA baby."
This new Fenty skin product is going to give you what it is supposed to give; hydrating, glossy, whipped body oil that leaves you with a non-sticky glow that lasts. And along with that, the product is re-fillable too!
