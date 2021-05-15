Rihanna debuts new hairstyle; flaunts her long less in mini white crochet dress

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna is known to be a fashion icon. She has often put forward some stunning looks, brought back old-school styles and continues to be a force to reckon with.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer, entrepreneur, and fashion mogul posted some stunning pictures on her Instagram. She was promoting the latest launch from Fenty Skin. In these pictures, she wore a white mini crochet dress, white heels from Bottega Veneta worth $930 (Rs. 68,296 approx). She completed the look with some stunning accessories and a beautiful braided hairdo. She captioned the post, “"Touch dat BUTTA baby."

In these Instagram pictures, Rihanna didn’t shy away from flaunting her legs soaked in her new Fenty skin product called Butta Drop moisturizer.

This new Fenty skin product is going to give you what it is supposed to give; hydrating, glossy, whipped body oil that leaves you with a non-sticky glow that lasts. And along with that, the product is re-fillable too!

