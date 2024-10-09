This article was last updated on October 9, 2024

New Zealand father and children filmed in wilderness three years after disappearance

A New Zealand father and his three children who went missing in 2021 have been filmed in the wilderness. A group of teenagers who were hunting pigs in the area saw the four walking and filmed them. They also spoke briefly in the area on the west coast of New Zealand’s North Island.

The man and his children disappeared three years ago after the father had an argument with the mother of their three children. The children are now 8, 9 and 11 years old. The father has no custody of the children.

They had also gone missing a few months before the disappearance in 2021, after which a major search was launched. Then they turned up again nineteen days later at the father’s parents’ home. He then mentioned that they had been on a camping trip. The man was charged with wasting police time and resources.

A few months later they disappeared again. Last November, the father was seen on surveillance footage from a store with one of his children. There he allegedly stole a quad bike. The two are difficult to recognize in the images because they are wearing face coverings.

Mother recognizes her children in images

The police believe that on the surveillance images and on the images of the pig hunters in the Waikato region, the father and his children can indeed be seen.

The images from the wilderness show the children in camouflage clothing. They carry large backpacks on their backs. Police say it is the first time that all the children have been seen in images, and that this is certainly positive news for the family who want the children to return.

The police are searching the area where they were filmed for the four. This happens both on the ground and from the air. So far without results, the four have not been seen since.

The children’s mother also saw the images and immediately recognized her children. She is relieved that they are still alive.

Teenagers talked to the children

According to New Zealand media, the group of pig hunters came within fifty meters of the father and children.

One of the teenagers from that group allegedly asked the father and children what they were doing there and if anyone knew they were in the wilderness. One of the missing children then allegedly said that only the teenagers know they are there. Then they walked on.

According to them, the father had a long beard and was said to have been armed. The children are said to have worn face coverings.

The police have previously said that it is suspected that the father and his children are being helped. If that’s the case, it has to stop, police say. Previously, an offer of 80,000 New Zealand dollars was offered for information leading to the father and his children, but no information was received leading to the four.

