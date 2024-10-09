This article was last updated on October 9, 2024

Supreme Court of Brazil lifts ban now that X meets all conditions

Brazilians will soon be able to use X again. The Brazilian Supreme Court will lift the ban on the online messaging platform, it announced on Tuesday. Now that X meets the conditions set, the court no longer sees reason to block the medium.

The Supreme Court blocked X on August 30 because Elon Musk’s company refused to appoint a legal representative in the country. There went for months tug-of-war between Musk and Chief Justice De Moraes in advance.

De Moraes wants Brazil to be able to hold X liable for spreading hate and fake news on the platform. To do that, the company must have a representative in the country. The judge also demanded that X pay all outstanding fines and delete a number of accounts.

Musk accused the Supreme Court of authoritarian behavior and censorship, but according to De Moraes, X has now met all requirements. Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição has been appointed as representative. She previously also worked for X in Brazil.

Tens of millions of users

It is estimated that between 20 and 40 million Brazilians use Musk’s online platform. During the blockade, some users started using other social media, such as Threads from Meta and Bluesky. X has not yet responded to the Supreme Court’s decision.

Other countries preceded Brazil in blocking X and its predecessor Twitter. These were mainly countries with authoritarian regimes, including Russia, China, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Venezuela and Turkmenistan. Other countries, such as Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt, have temporarily blocked X to prevent social unrest.

