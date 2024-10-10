This article was last updated on October 10, 2024

Unilever is also leaving Russia and Belarus

Unilever has sold its controversial division in Russia. The food manufacturer has sold its subsidiary to Russian industrial manufacturer Arnest Group. The division from Belarus will also be transferred to the group, which previously owned the Russian division Heineken bought.

Unilever did not disclose how much the Arnest Group paid, but the British business newspaper Financial Times previously wrote that Unilever could receive $500 million for the Russian parts. Unilever previously said it had completely written off the value of the division in Russia.

The Arnest Group transferred the symbolic amount of 1 euro to Heineken last year.

Criticism

Unilever has been criticized for failing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 just kept going selling ice creams, cleaning products and deodorant. There was also a lot of money made from it. Unilever stated that the company had been separated and that sales remained in Russia.

The British company has four factories and 3,000 employees in Russia. It was feared that the staff would be put on the street during a closure and possibly be called up for military service. Unilever announces that the Arnest Group will take over its entire workforce.

Heineken also emphasized that this dilemma played a role in the departure from Russia. The Russian branches of the French food group Danone and the Danish beer brewer Carlsberg were previously nationalized.

