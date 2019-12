The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Seyed Mani Karami, 15, was last seen on Monday, December 16, 2019, at approximately 8:55 a.m., in the Don Mills Road and Godstone Road area.

He is described as 5’9”, 130 lbs., with a dark complexion, thin build, and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red winter jacket with fur hood, black 'Jordan' track pants, black 'Jordan' long sleeve shirt, grey 'Jordan' shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.