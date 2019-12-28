Police search for missing Toronto woman Lauren Sym

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Lauren Sym, 33, was last seen on Monday, December 23, 2019, in the day, in the Dovercourt Road and Bloor Street West area.

She is described as 5’8”, thin build, 110 lbs., long red shoulder-length curly hair, and green eyes. There are no clothing descriptions at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.