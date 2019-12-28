Police search for missing Toronto woman Lauren Sym

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Lauren Sym, 33, was last seen on Monday, December 23, 2019, in the day, in the Dovercourt Road and Bloor Street West area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
