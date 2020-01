The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Peter Groves, 39, was last seen on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 9 a.m., in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West area.

He is described as 6’, 160 lbs., with brown hair and a brown beard. He was wearing an orange toque with a black leaf design, black leather jacket, black jeans, blue hoodie, and black boots.