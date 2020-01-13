Police search for missing Toronto girl Rachel Croft

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Rachel Croft, 15, was last seen on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at noon, in the Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.

She is described as 5’5”, 105 lbs., with a thin build, and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black fuzzy winter jacket, black tights, and knee-high brown boots. She is carrying a small black purse with a shoulder strap.

Police are concerned for her safety.