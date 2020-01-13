Police search for missing Toronto girl Rachel Croft

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.
Rachel Croft, 15, was last seen on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at noon, in the Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
